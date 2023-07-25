At the end of this month, the Latrobe Rotary Club’s “Food for Thought“ backpack program enters its eighth year. The program continues to grow as the number of children in need of help increases year after year.

Because of that need, the Rotary Club is excited to announce this school year that the program has expanded to include students not only in the Greater Latrobe School District, but Derry Area School District and Adelphoi as well.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

