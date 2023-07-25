At the end of this month, the Latrobe Rotary Club’s “Food for Thought“ backpack program enters its eighth year. The program continues to grow as the number of children in need of help increases year after year.
Because of that need, the Rotary Club is excited to announce this school year that the program has expanded to include students not only in the Greater Latrobe School District, but Derry Area School District and Adelphoi as well.
“We know there is a need,” said Michael Succheralli, Latrobe Rotary past president.
While the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program provide healthy food to children who qualify, those same children don’t have enough to eat over the weekend, according to the Rotary.
Teachers often observe children coming to school hungry because they aren’t getting enough to eat on Saturdays and Sundays. Missing meals and experiencing hunger can impair a children’s development and achievement. The backpack program fulfills that need.
The program provides single serving, microwaveable food that a child can even prepare themselves. Examples include Beef-a-Roni, spaghetti or ravioli, macaroni and cheese, soup, fruit cups, applesauce and pudding cups for lunch or dinner. For breakfast, choices include cereal, muffins and oatmeal. Backpacks also include a variety of snacks and fruit juices.
Derry Area Superintendent Greg Ferencak, who is also a Rotary member, said the need at Derry Area is great as was confirmed from results from poverty data from the 2021 U.S. Census. According to the census, the percentage of poverty-identified students in Derry Area is nearly double the percentage at Greater Latrobe, according to population totals.
For years, the two school districts have partnered on so many initiatives and have had a healthy competitive relationship with each other. Ferencak is excited at the opportunities for joint food drives, including perhaps one during the two schools’ annual well-attended football matchup this fall.
Backpacks are packed up by Rotary members on Wednesdays and delivered to the schools for discreet distribution to students on Friday afternoons.
Eligibility for the program is determined by guidance staff at the elementary schools.
The programs at Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Adelphoi will be able to continue through the generosity of the community. The Rotary is currently accepting sponsors for the program. To sponsor a child for the year, it requires a donation of $300. Individuals, families, businesses and groups can become sponsors. It’s a great way for family members and staff members to do in place of a gift exchange, and it makes a big difference in the community.
In addition, it’s a great way to honor a special person by donating the funds in honor or memory of someone.
To donate, send a check in the amount of the donation to The Rotary Club of Latrobe and designate it for the backpack program. The mailing address is P.O. Box 891, Latrobe, PA 15650. Donations are also accepted online at square.link/u/GKg4X8Of.
In addition, the Rotary is making plans for its upcoming annual Night at the Races fundraiser to benefit the backpack program. It will be held Oct. 13 at the Cooperstown Event Center. More details will be released in the coming months.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
