A Carmichaels man who last week reportedly robbed a woman in a Latrobe apartment building and stole her vehicle was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Maryland.
According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Heath Allen Rankin of Carmichaels in Greene County was arrested approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday by Maryland State Police after he reportedly stole a vehicle in Morgantown, West Virginia, and fled from a traffic stop.
Rankin is expected to be extradited back to Westmoreland County, according to the DA’s office.
Members of the Latrobe Police Department were dispatched March 13 to Loyalhanna Apartments at 1111 Jefferson St. for a report of a female who was physically assaulted in an elevator. Authorities did not report the time of the alleged incident.
The victim told investigators she entered an elevator followed by a white male “wearing blue jeans and a yellow jacket,” according to reports; he was later identified through investigation as Rankin.
He is accused of following the victim inside her apartment building after she returned from the grocery store.
When the elevator doors closed, the male reportedly wrapped his arms around the victim’s neck and began searching through her purse.
Rankin took a set of car keys from the purse in addition to $4 in cash. Rankin then reportedly told the victim not to look at him, saying otherwise, “I’ll blow your head off.” Rankin then placed a set of car keys back into the victim’s purse along with the $4.
Rankin allegedly told the victim he was a detective and advised her that she needs to be more aware of her surroundings and to not contact police.
The victim called 911 after getting back to her apartment.
Within 30 minutes of taking the report for the alleged assault, Latrobe Police said the victim called to report her car was stolen as she realized the keys Rankin placed in her purse were not for her vehicle but rather for a Jeep.
The victim’s vehicle, a white Honda Accord with a Pennsylvania license plate bearing registration LBK8331, was stolen from the parking lot of the Jefferson Street location.
Surveillance video of the incident was obtained and “several people known to Rankin confirmed he was the man seen in the surveillance video at the apartment,” according to the DA’s office.
The Jeep keys Rankin placed in the victim’s purse belonged to a vehicle that Rankin reportedly took from a friend in Fayette County. The friend was able to identify the Jeep keys as belonging to him and identified Rankin as the male in the surveillance video.
The owner of the Jeep Liberty claimed Rankin borrowed the vehicle and never returned it.
A warrant was issued last week for Rankin’s arrest by Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
According to online court documents, Rankin is facing two first-degree felony counts of robbery; a second-degree felony charge of theft by unlawful taking; a second-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property; a first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats, and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli and the Latrobe Police Department said they are “extremely thankful for the tireless search efforts by the warrant team with the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office,” according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
