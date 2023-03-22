Heath Allen Rankin

HEATH ALLEN RANKIN

 PHOTO COURTESY WESTMORELAND COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE

A Carmichaels man who last week reportedly robbed a woman in a Latrobe apartment building and stole her vehicle was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Maryland.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Heath Allen Rankin of Carmichaels in Greene County was arrested approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday by Maryland State Police after he reportedly stole a vehicle in Morgantown, West Virginia, and fled from a traffic stop.

