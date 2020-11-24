Latrobe residents won’t see any tax increases next year, but they will face a new stormwater management fee.
Council on Monday discussed the city’s $6.51-million budget for 2021, which includes a half a million dollar increase in spending from the previous year. Council will vote to approve the proposed budget at its Dec. 14 meeting.
City Manager Michael Gray said the increase reflects expected revenue from the stormwater management fee ($467,659), as well as parking revenue ($200,000) — which was added to the general fund in 2021.
“If you took those other factors away, it’s reduced compared to last year,” he said.
The due date for the annual one-time $90 stormwater management fee per equivalent residential unit (ERU) is March 31, which goes towards the city’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) program. The city will send invoices the first week of January.
“It’s going to help, but the reality is there’s so much expenditure out there with stormwater that we have to start somewhere,” Gray said.
The city’s capital funds budget shows $643,072, with projects including repairing the downtown parking garage, compactor at the transfer station, Courtyard Plaza (with CDGB match), as well as reimbursement for the $105,300 excavator the city purchased in October through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative purchasing program.
To fund those projects, Gray said the city will seek to refinance a general obligation bond for $544,000, if interest rates remain low.
“Refinancing the bond would give us the options to get a lot of these infrastructures complete and put us in a really good position for many years to come,” he said.
City officials said no employees will be furloughed under the 2021 budget, while all department heads will receive a 2% pay increase. Gray said a currently vacant position in the public works department will not be filled.
Under expenditures, the budget includes contributions to revitalization, parks and recreation, library and $10,000 set aside for the Great American Banana Split Festival.
Mayor Rosie Wolford asked Gray where that money ended up being spent in 2020, as the event took place in a virtual format. He explained that the money was used to offset costs for a contract approved in April with Muni-Link for software to help handle stormwater billing, which included a $10,000 initial fee to get the system started.
With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic’s economic impact, Gray said the city took a “conservative approach” with real estate and earned income taxes.
“Our earned income and local service tax are down … a lot lower than what they were last year,” Gray said. Council in April approved to extend the “face value” period for Latrobe residents to pay their property taxes until the end of the year.
The property tax rate remains at 21.5 mills.
The city was allotted $265,172 for the liquid fuels fund, a 9.8% decrease from 2020. Gray said $300,000 rolled over from last year, with next year’s expenditures only projected at $332,643.
The budget includes a $48,000 expenditure for a code enforcement officer. However, that figure will likely end up being lower that project since Latrobe is considering approving a cooperation agreement with Derry Borough to hire a joint code and zoning enforcement officer between the two municipalities.
“That figure can be significantly lower for next year, as it does not take into account the splitting of time (with Derry Borough),” Gray said.
Council on Monday discussed the proposed agreement in which the code enforcement officer would work around 30 hours per week in Latrobe, and 10 hours in Derry Borough.
