As street sweepers will be making their way through the City of Latrobe in the coming weeks, property owners are reminded that they are responsible for trimming trees abutting their property.
Low hanging branches make it difficult for the street sweepers operate properly, said code enforcement and zoning officer Shannon Cypher-Hart.
“Please be sure to have all limbs hanging over the street trimmed to at least 14 inches above the road surface and at least 2 inches back from the curb so the sweeper can easily fit underneath the limbs,” she said.
