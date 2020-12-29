Latrobe residents could face an increase for municipal waste disposal services next year.
Latrobe City Council at its agenda prep meeting on Monday discussed a 2% increase for residential and commercial customers for trash removal, under the city’s five-year contract with Republic Services.
The contract with Republic includes a 2% increase annually for the final three years beginning in 2021, city manager Michael Gray said.
The annual increases would cost the city roughly $18,000.
“This (2% increase) would offset those costs for the increase in the contract,” Gray said.
Council in January 2019 approved a five-year contract with Republic, which increased rates by 26% the first year, but stayed level the next year (in 2020).
The 2% increase will raise the quarterly rate for residents who place their garbage in trash bags to $67.32 from $66, Gray said. Rates will bump to $82.62 from $81 for residents who place their trash in wheeled “toter” containers.
Customers would continue to pay an additional 40-cent sticker fee per garbage bag. However, council is leaning towards selling the stickers in sheets of 12 for $4.80, instead of 10 for $4 due to a change in vendor. Council emphasized that the price of each sticker remains the same.
“We were trying to do everything this past year to cut costs, and one of the things that we were able to cut costs was the manufacturing and making of these stickers that are required to go on the bag service to identify the bags for Republic,” Gray said.
At a future meeting, council will consider preparing and advertising an ordinance to amend a portion of the city’s administrative code for fee schedules to reflect the 2% rate increase, and a few other changes.
One change could be implementing a $75 fee for land disturbances per application for plan review to comply with a stormwater management ordinance that was approved recently as part of the Westmoreland County Integrated Water Resource Plan of 2020.
“Basically, this covers any new land development for small projects from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet, and land disturbance over 10,000 square feet,” Gray said.
The fee covers costs the city incurs administratively by preparing and reviewing plans with Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. and Westmoreland Conservation District for any new development.
“This mainly pertains to new developments, large disturbances of lands — nothing where you’re going to do remodeling in your backyard,” Gray added.
In other business, council will consider approving the purchase and financing of a 2021 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor for the Latrobe Police Department.
The vehicle would cost the city $34,285 through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative purchasing program.
Gray explained that the police department is operating under a three-year rotation of vehicles.
“We try to get rid of the oldest police car and get a new one to reduce operational costs,” he said. “And also, the vehicles — especially this one that we are going to be trading in — is costing the city more and more money for repairs.”
He said the trade-in value of the 2017 Dodge Charger is $11,500.
The Ford Explorer will be the department’s third SUV in its fleet of vehicles. Police chief John Sleasman said Latrobe is moving towards replacing more of its cars with SUVs “as are most police departments.”
“The Dodge Chargers that we’ve gone through have been costing us more money in maintenance and upkeep than they are worth,” he said.
Also Monday, councilman Jim Kelley asked Sleasman if the police department would benefit from having an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in its fleet. Sleasman said the police department previously had an ATV, but it was given to Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation.
“If I can be completely honest, if I were chief when we had that ATV, I would never have given it away,” Sleasman said. “I think it would be extremely beneficial to have one to access the back paths whenever we need to.”
Mayor Rosie Wolford supports looking into funding to purchase an ATV, but is concerned about costs.
“I have no opposition to it. My only concern is, we are in a watch-our-money mode right now, so is this the best use of whatever money we need for that?” Wolford said.
Sleasman said he would look into grant funding for the purchase of an ATV.
Wolford also proposed that council consider purchasing breathing apparatus for the police department.
She cited two officers who were recently treated for smoke inhalation after responding to a house fire on the 300 block of Oak Street in Latrobe on Dec. 22. While initial dispatch reports indicated people were trapped inside the home, which is less than a block from Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department’s Goodwill Hose Co. No. 1 in the city’s First Ward, Latrobe police officers managed to get everyone out, including a small child.
“I think they would be very beneficial to us. It absolutely would have helped the other night with those guys trying to get up the steps, and they just couldn’t because they had no breathing apparatus,” Sleasman said.
The city will look into securing grant funding to potentially obtain one breathing apparatus per police vehicle.
Also at Monday’s agenda meeting, council discussed a number of items for future voting meetings, including:
- Authorizing Public Works Director Scott Wajdic to advertise for the position of heavy equipment operator and mechanic at the city’s public works department, as Gray said two employees are expected to retire in March;
- Electing the next deputy mayor, as Wolford indicated Gerald Baldonieri intends to step down. She said councilman Eric Bartels is willing to accept the position of deputy mayor;
- Appointing Roxanne Shadron as the city’s secretary;
- Appointing the Law Office of Tremba, Kinney, Greiner & Kerr, LLC as the city solicitor;
- Appointing Gibson-Thomas as the city’s engineer;
- Appointing Debra Sardello to the planning commission with a term ending Jan. 31, 2025;
- Appointing DeBlasio & DeBlasic Associates for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022 for financial audits. Gray said a one-year option is also available, as Kelly suggested seeking proposals for another firm;
- Amending an ordinance to remove two handicap parking spaces located in front of St. Joseph Social Club at 112 River Ave.;
- Extending the city’s declaration of emergency to Feb. 8;
- Appointing Baldonieri to Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation Commission with term expiring Jan. 31, 2024.
