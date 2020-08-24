Five Latrobe-area residents were among the more than two dozen people indicted by a federal grand jury last week in connection with an alleged fentanyl trafficking ring.
“Make no mistake about it, drug trafficking is not non-violent,” U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said Friday at a press conference after the 17-page indictment was unsealed. “We see that violence is a tool of the trade with drug trafficking — they go hand in hand. We see overdose deaths, we see turf wars, home invasions, shootings, homicides and most disturbingly, we see the law-abiding citizens living in fear.”
The indictment comes after a five-month investigating involving federal agents and law enforcement officers from Latrobe, Pittsburgh, Wilkinsburg and other agencies.
According to the indictment, 26 people were involved in the drug trafficking operation, distributing the powerful opioid drug fentanyl throughout the East Hills and Homewood areas of Pittsburgh, the borough of Wilkinsburg and the City of Latrobe. Many of those indicted are allegedly part of a gang known as Shot Boyz.
“The amount of heroin and fentanyl coming into Westmoreland County and Latrobe will be dramatically reduced, as will the amount of senseless overdoses in our area,” Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman said in a statement, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Brady said in addition to fentanyl, authorities seized crack cocaine, heroin, guns and money in the bust.
“If you’re a drug dealer, or you’re a gang member, go back to Philadelphia. Go back to Detroit,” he said. “Get out of our community, because we know who you are and we’re coming for you.”
Those indicted are:
• Tyric Allen, 25, of Pittsburgh;
• Phillip Ahmad-Revis, 20, of Pittsburgh;
• Djuan Beasley, 20, of Swissvale;
• Marcus Best, 27, of Munhall;
• Davon Cleveland, 20, of Pittsburgh;
• Donshae Dunning, 32, of McKeesport;
• Dominic Fields, 33, of McKeesport;
• Donald Hantz, 37, of Latrobe;
• Taire Hardeman, 20, of Wilkinsburg;
• Natrell Jeffries, 21, of Wilkinsburg;
• Mandee Kozar, 34, of Latrobe;
• Seth Lindsey, 26, of Verona;
• Davon Loveings, 29, of Pittsburgh;
• Bryan Matthews, 31, of Penn Hills;
• Tayvon Mattox, 20, of Pittsburgh;
• Barbara McClure, 46, of Latrobe;
• Jerome Pleasant-Simpson, 25, of Pittsburgh;
• Parris Scott, 20, of Pittsburgh;
• Nikki Sherback, 35, of Latrobe;
• Robert Smiley, 30, of Pittsburgh;
• Patrick Smith, 36, of Latrobe;
• Jeffrey Tumer, 29, of Monroeville;
• Garrett Weaver, 38, of Monroeville;
• Jeremy Winfield, 25, of Pittsburgh;
• Marquille Wright, 25, of Munhall.
