Parking for the 4th of July Celebration is available in the City of Latrobe Parking Garage on Spring and Weldon streets, parking lots all through town and at metered parking spaces. There will be no parking meter enforcement July 4. Please park in legal spaces or areas.
Vehicles will not be able to access any parking area from Main Street to Gertrude Street after 9 a.m. until the end of the parade Monday, July 4. Please plan accordingly to arrive in town for the parade.
Road closures for the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration are as follows:
- Saturday, July 2 — The Firecracker Run/Walk will begin 9 a.m. at the Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Traffic will be stopping intermittently on the race route for racers to pass; please drive with caution.
- Sunday, July 3 — Memorial Drive from Chestnut Street to Irving Avenue will be closed at 5 p.m. until Monday, July 4, at 11 p.m. Local traffic, please use Jefferson Street for entering and exiting John Street, Leather Street and alley.
- Monday, July 4 — 8 a.m. until after parade — Jefferson Street from Main Street to Gertrude Street will be closed; Ligonier Street from Cedar Street to Weldon Street and all cross streets and alleys will also be closed. Traffic will not have access to the parade route area after 9 a.m. and Weldon Street from Ligonier Street to Jefferson Street. Please use caution while traveling through the town. Monday, July 4, beginning at 9 a.m., traffic will be confined to one way around the stadium, entering on Chestnut Street and exiting on Irving Avenue until after the fireworks display.
- The Greater Latrobe fireworks display will be at 9:45 p.m. The ballfields and Legion-Keener Park will be closed to all spectators. Spectators are permitted in and around the stadium area. Parking is available on a first-come basis at Memorial Stadium parking lot with traffic continuing to be one way on Chestnut Street around the stadium to Irving Avenue. Please drive slowly through the stadium area.
