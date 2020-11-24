Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman said the city’s police department is struggling to attract new officer applicants.
So, in an effort to increase the number of candidates, Latrobe City Council on Monday during a special meeting voted 6-1 to reduce the passing mark for civil service written examination from 80% to 70%. Council member Ralph Jenko opposed.
“I don’t think reducing the exam rate to 70% is that dramatic, because we are going to be able to weed out any candidates that aren’t favorable to my department through interviews and background checks,” Sleasman said.
Council on Monday authorized Sleasman to advertise for the position of police officer. The police chief said the window to apply lasts until the end of the year.
Sleasman said the number of officer candidates has decreased dramatically since he was hired 27 years ago. He also acknowledged that the test has become “more difficult to pass” in recent years.
“I know of a few good candidates who took it last time, and they got in the mid-70s or high-70s...so they were eliminated,” he said. “I just think by reducing it to 70% is going to be a great advantage in this hiring process.”
Jenko proposed reducing the passing mark by five percentage points, instead of 10.
“The drop to 70% is pretty significant … That was not exactly an exemplary grade in any of my schooling,” he said.
Council also voted 6-1 to reduce the passing mark for the sergeant position from 85% to 75%, with Jenko again casting the opposing vote.
“Moving it 10 points is a lot. In my experience, testing does two things: It shows what an applicant knows, but more importantly, is he capable of learning,” Jenko added.
However, Sleasman said a number of factors go into hiring a new officer beyond the test score — including an agility test and interview process. He said some municipalities have already reduced their passing scores to 70% or 75%.
Also during the special meeting, council approved to adopt the stormwater management ordinance as part of Westmoreland County Integrated Water Resource Plan of 2020, and to repeal two articles relating to storm and surface water ordinance since it’s going to be replaced with the county’s new model ordinance.
At a future voting meeting, council will consider:
- Approving an agreement with Westmoreland County Transit Authority for services provided from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, at a cost of $1,197 — which is reflected in the city’s 2021 proposed budget;
- Extending the of declaration of emergency until Jan. 11, 2021;
- Approving the sales agreement of property located at 311 Spring St.;
- Approving the janitorial service for the municipal building, parking garage and transfer station;
- Amending ordinance No. 256-61 to restrict trucks with a GVW in excess of 26,000 pounds on Braddock Drive from St. Mary’s Road to Garfield Road;
- Amending ordinance to include annual parking updates, which include removing two-hour parking at Jefferson Street, John Street and Minehan Avenue;
- Approving the payroll processing agreement with Christopher T. Pakos, CPA.
