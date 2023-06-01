Beginning Monday, June 5, and running through Saturday, June 10, Latrobe welcomes the Latrobe community, visitors, and guests of all ages for the annual Mister Rogers Family Days event throughout the downtown area with free parking all week.
Running for a full week, Mister Rogers Family Days offers a variety of both new and familiar, fun-filled, family-friendly activities and entertainment celebrating the life and legacy of Fred Rogers.
The event kicks off Monday, June 5, with a variety of weeklong activities including a Daniel Tiger Storybook Walk with participating Latrobe merchants and organizations, a Selfie Garden located in the downtown parklet at Main and Ligonier streets, and in James H. Rogers Memorial Park with the statue of Mister Rogers. Additional features include “A Delicious Week in the Neighborhood” Latrobe Restaurant Week and an assortment of sidewalk fun throughout the downtown area.
Unique, single-day activities include (Tuesday, June 6) Latrobe Farmers Market and outdoor story time at Legion-Keener Park followed by a special showing of the award-winning film “Saving Amelia” at Latrobe Elementary School that evening, and (Wednesday, June 7) Downtown Latrobe’s monthly Shop Hop Night featuring live entertainment by Alec Henderson, giant yard games, food vendors and the Mister Rogers Quotation Quest.
New this year – coinciding with the Wednesday, June 7, Shop Hop Night festivities – visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a new program and unveiling of the original model neighborhood from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood television show from 6:30-8 p.m. inside the 810 Ligonier St. building. The evening will open with remarks by actor David Newell, who portrayed “Speedy Delivery” Mr. McFeely on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and Dr. Dana Winters, executive director of the Fred Rogers Institute at St. Vincent College, inside Latrobe Art Center. Following the opening presentation, guests will be invited inside 810 Ligonier St. to view the model neighborhood along with a special exhibit curated by the Fred Rogers Institute’s student scholars.
On Thursday, June 8, daily activities continue with Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood themed crafts at Latrobe Art Center and a children’s book giveaway at the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, and (Friday, June 9) a “Latrobe: Mr. Rogers’ First Neighborhood” presentation 9:30 a.m. at Latrobe Area Historical Society, Grab-n-Go rock painting at Green Goddess, and a Make Your Own Banana Split activity at 512 Coffee & Ice Cream.
The Mister Rogers Family Days big finale occurs Saturday, June 10, with an assortment of family fun including a live character meet-n-greet with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat, access to view the original model neighborhood from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood”, a visit by the Neighborhood Trolley, a downtown Latrobe scavenger hunt, family comedy magic shows by magician Steve Haberman at Adams Memorial Library, a climbing wall, pony rides, carriage rides, barrel train rides, face painters, an inflatable obstacle course, food vendors, live entertainment and more.
“We are so excited for this year’s Mister Rogers Family Days and are once again looking forward to celebrating the life and legacy of Latrobe’s favorite neighbor during this special week,” said Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Michael Tusay. “While we have several free, staple activities returning for families to enjoy, there are several brand new elements added to the event this year that you truly won’t want to miss.”
Pre-registration is required for the event’s free story time activity and movie night Tuesday as well as Saturday’s family magic shows. Participants can pre-register for activities and view the full schedule of events online by visiting the event’s website at misterrogersfamilyday.org or by calling the Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011 during regular operating hours. Event resources, including printable activity worksheets and city maps, can also be found by visiting misterrogersfamilyday.org or the Mister Rogers Family Days’ Facebook page.
Mister Rogers Family Days is made possible by the efforts of the following partnering businesses and organizations: Adams Memorial Library, Blue Sky Sign Co., Carmine’s Pizza & Pasta, City of Latrobe, Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, Eclectique, The Fred Rogers Institute at St. Vincent College, GLLV Chamber of Commerce, Greater Latrobe Parks & Recreation, Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Green Goddess, Headspace Media, Latrobe Area Historical Society, Latrobe Art Center, Latrobe Farmers Market, Latrobe Police Department, Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor, Mangata Massage & Holistic Practices, McFeely-Rogers Foundation, Practice Peace Yoga Studio, R. Klean Meals (RKM) Kitchen, Ricolita’s Café, Rose Style Shoppe, St. Vincent College, Scotty G’s Pizzeria, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, The Paper Heart Social Goods & Event Studios, WCCC-Latrobe, WQED Education and 512 Coffee & Ice Cream.
