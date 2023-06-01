Beginning Monday, June 5, and running through Saturday, June 10, Latrobe welcomes the Latrobe community, visitors, and guests of all ages for the annual Mister Rogers Family Days event throughout the downtown area with free parking all week.

Running for a full week, Mister Rogers Family Days offers a variety of both new and familiar, fun-filled, family-friendly activities and entertainment celebrating the life and legacy of Fred Rogers.

