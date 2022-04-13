In preparation for the celebration of Easter, the Latrobe Presbyterian Church is excited to put on their living tableau depicting the final evening of Jesus Christ’s life on earth on Thursday, April 14. The event, which last was held in 2018, was forced to be cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The church typically puts this event on every other year.
The depiction will show the 12 disciples as they are faced with the conflict of which one of them is the one who betrays Jesus Christ, who is being played by Pastor Ronald G. Durika.
Susannah Calvo, who is involved in the planning of the event, notes just how special this event is to see. “It is very moving to see them in that position,” Calvo said, “each one of them has a special relationship with Christ.”
Calvo, who has been involved in the event several times prior, notes how this event can be so special for those in attendance, as well as those involved in the production. “The fact that we have a lot of people attend, I think it means something different to each person. I think everyone can relate to one of the disciples.”
Disciples will be played by the Rev. Larry Armstrong (Nathaniel), David Auman (Andrew) Scott Balliett (Simon Peter), Michael Cary (Philip), Jason Huska (Simon the Zealot), John Jamison (Judas), Ed McKinnon (Thomas), Scott McNerny (James the Lesser), Randy Orr (James), Lee Stewart (Thaddeus), Matt Sweeney (John) and Gary Zimmerman (Matthew). All of those who are participating are elders of the Latrobe Presbyterian Church. Pastor Jay Lewis will be narrating the event.
Included will be those portraying Jesus and his disciples, as well as the elders of the church, serving communion to those in attendance.
The Latrobe Presbyterian Church family invites the public to this performance. A free will offering will be received and sent to aid Ukrainians who have fled to neighboring countries via Presbyterian Disaster Assistance.
Thursday evening’s event will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Latrobe Presbyterian Church sanctuary located at 428 Main St. in Latrobe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.