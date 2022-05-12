The Latrobe Presbyterian Church proudly welcomes the Rev. Derek Van Pelt Campbell to the Latrobe congregation. The community is invited to his installation service 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in the sanctuary. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet and greet Pastor Derek and his family at a luncheon after the service.
A 2004 graduate of Grove City College, Rev. Campbell received his Masters of Divinity degree from the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in 2007. His genuine love of God, God’s Word, and God’s people spurred Derek on to pursue the calling of Minister of Word and Sacrament.
Derek grew up in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and feels right at home in western Pennsylvania. He has served congregations in the Pittsburgh, Kiskiminetas and Redstone Presbyteries. Derek and his wife Elizabeth have also worked extensively with college and Christian camping ministries.
The Campbells have three children, Elise, Noah, and Zoe. They enjoy spending time outdoors in God’s beautiful creation as well as frequent excursions into the city for family adventures. With the pandemic easing, they are particularly excited about attending live theater and symphony performances once again. Fun fact, all five Campbells also hold the rank of first-degree black belt in Taekwondo and have fun training together.
Along with his father, the Rev. Dr. George Campbell, who is a professor at Grove City College, Pastor Derek co-authored “Invitation to the Torah: A Guide to Reading, Teaching, and Preaching the Pentateuch.” He and his father are currently working on their second book together, a more in-depth look at the book of Deuteronomy.
The Latrobe Presbyterian Church at 428 Main St., Latrobe, cordially invites the community to join in Sunday morning worship. Regular Sunday services begin at 11 a.m and throughout the summer there is also an 8:30 a.m. service at Unity Chapel. Friends and neighbors can also join online through the LPC website, on Facebook, or listen on 1480 WCNS AM radio.
