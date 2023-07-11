Knowing someone’s life story can bring insight and depth to a relationship with that person, because when people share their life stories, they share the deepest part of themselves. American poet and memoirist Maya Angelou encouraged the telling of stories when she said, “There is no greater agony than an untold story.”
With that in mind and responding to an idea proposed by the Rev. Derek Campbell, who became Latrobe Presbyterian Church’s pastor in May 2022, the church’s JOY (Just Older Youth) Steering Committee launched the Cheers to the Years project later that year. Their goal was to celebrate the lives and wisdom of LPC members who were 80 and older by listening to their life experiences and by learning more about their Christian journeys. In serving as Latrobe Presbyterian’s elected officers, committee leaders and members for many years, these 80+ year-olds had been the church’s bedrock. The JOY Steering Committee agreed they should be honored.
JOY invited LPC members who were 80 and older to tell their life stories during one-on-one interview sessions with younger church members who were asked by JOY to become interviewers. The response was overwhelming. Sixty-two 80+ year-olds agreed to participate, and 66 church members ranging in age from 7 to 79 came together to learn interviewing techniques and brainstorm questions. Cheers to the Years was off to a great start. Moreover, it would be an intergenerational effort that would draw church members closer to one another.
In early 2023, interviewers met with their 80+ year-olds and asked questions about the honorees’ childhood and education, military and work life, marriage and family life, Christian journey, Latrobe Presbyterian Church membership, and accomplishments and joyful moments. Interviewers often recorded the conversations so they could focus on listening closely to the honorees’ stories.
The memories were heartfelt: a woman who fondly remembers buying fabric with her babysitting money to stitch skirts on the sewing machine her father bought her mother in 1936; a man who witnessed the explosion of the Hindenburg airship in 1937 when his family lived on Long Island and who recalled sitting around the family’s radio to hear the report of the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor; a woman who traveled by train with her family from their home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to New York City to attend the World’s Fair in 1939; a young doctor who was forced to jump at night from the back of a transport plane into Vietnam because a bombing raid prevented the pilot from landing.
These snippets are examples of the many interesting and touching stories of LPC’s 62 Honorees. Each of the 80+ year-olds’ stories contained joy and sadness, as our lives do. But when faced with difficult times, LPC’s Honorees had looked to God for guidance and encouragement. They also recognized and were grateful for the blessings they had received over their many years.
The honorees’ stories were published in the Cheers to the Years book that also included photos of the honorees, their favorite scriptures, hymns and music, and perhaps most importantly, advice to younger people. The collection of stories is interesting, informative and entertaining. In addition, the insight and life lessons gained by reading the stories are treasures for the honorees’ families and friends and the entire Latrobe Presbyterian congregation.
Books were distributed at the Cheers to the Years celebration on April 29 in LPC’s Vogelsang Room at a luncheon attended by 165 honorees, family members, friends, interviewers and LPC members. The afternoon began with hors d’oeuvres, included a meal prepared and served by Long’s Catering, and a slide show of the honorees’ lives with background music of their favorite tunes. The afternoon concluded with songs from yesteryear sung by the Laurel Harmony Chorus.
The Cheers to the Years celebration was the culmination of many months of preparation and effort. It also was a new beginning. Latrobe Presbyterian Church members now know and appreciate one another even more than they did previously.
Members of Latrobe Presbyterian share the Cheers to the Years celebration because they believe every member of our community has a story to tell. They hope this inspires you to reach out to a family member, neighbor, or someone in the community and ask them about their life story. It would touch two lives – that person’s and yours.
If you have any questions about the process, they would enjoy sharing the details with you. Call 724-537-3739 or email office@latrobepc.org. Someone will get back to you quickly.
