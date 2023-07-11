Knowing someone’s life story can bring insight and depth to a relationship with that person, because when people share their life stories, they share the deepest part of themselves. American poet and memoirist Maya Angelou encouraged the telling of stories when she said, “There is no greater agony than an untold story.”

With that in mind and responding to an idea proposed by the Rev. Derek Campbell, who became Latrobe Presbyterian Church’s pastor in May 2022, the church’s JOY (Just Older Youth) Steering Committee launched the Cheers to the Years project later that year. Their goal was to celebrate the lives and wisdom of LPC members who were 80 and older by listening to their life experiences and by learning more about their Christian journeys. In serving as Latrobe Presbyterian’s elected officers, committee leaders and members for many years, these 80+ year-olds had been the church’s bedrock. The JOY Steering Committee agreed they should be honored.

