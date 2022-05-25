Latrobe City Council on Monday approved a bid from Derry Construction for $470,252.20 for the city’s 2022 hot mix paving project.
According to Director of Public Works Scott Wajdic, the city will be paving roughly three times more than what it normally does.
“Part of that is the liquid fuels (funding) that we’re going to use, we were able to use some COVID relief funds and then some of the work is from the gas company and their reimbursement,” Wajdic said. “So between the three, almost half a million dollars.”
The 2022 hot mix paving project list, provided by Wajdic, includes:
- Main Street, from Lincoln Avenue to Raymond Avenue;
- James Street, from Lincoln Avenue to Raymond Avenue;
- Dailey Avenue, from James Street to Cedar Street;
- Lincoln Avenue, from Princeton Street to James Street (right lane only);
- Lincoln Avenue and James Street intersection (west lane);
- Lincoln Avenue, from Main Street to Weldon Street;
- Fairmont Street, from 821 to 925;
- Arlington Avenue, from Chestnut Street to the corner of St. Clair Street;
- Brinker Street (625) to Raymond Avenue;
- Spring Street, from Ligonier Street to Ridge Avenue;
- Spring Street, from Ridge Avenue to Lincoln Avenue;
- Spring Street, from Lincoln Avenue to Sylvan Avenue;
- Alleyways between Second Avenue and Tacoma Avenue;
- Alleyways off West Harrison Avenue behind Kuhns Electric Supply.
“A lot of citizens will be happy to see this,” Wajdic said.
In other business Monday at Latrobe City Council’s special meeting and agenda session, members heard from James Miller, chairman of the city’s zoning hearing board.
“I’d like to inform council of the zoning commission’s uncertainty of the code enforcement officer’s position continuously changing,” he said. “At our last zoning meeting, it was discussed a little bit and we’d just like to tell you about our concerns.”
As Terry Carcella was promoted to city manager Monday night, the code enforcement officer’s position is again vacant. City officials anticipate advertising the position for a few weeks in hopes of again filling the vacancy.
Later in the meeting, when discussing the condition of a handful of dilapidated properties within the city, Miller addressed council regarding a property along East Fourth Avenue.
“The 125 E. Fourth Ave. property is right beside my house, and the neighbors are getting tired of cutting the grass for them and there are beautiful vines growing all over the house, and I’m sure everybody is very happy not to see that,” Miller said. “I think that property has been a problem for many years and I’m sure there’s a file or many complaints on it in the zoning office.
“When we get a new code enforcement officer, they may want to promptly send a letter to the owner of the property.”
The residence has reportedly been unoccupied for roughly 30 years.
“I believe the taxes are being paid on this property, but they might be so low that it’s just a real concern for the neighbors in the area,” Miller said.
At a May 11 planning commission meeting, officials discussed an ordinance recommendation from city administration for pre-sale inspections for prospective homebuyers which, according to Carcella, will be a tool to fight blight within the city. The subject was discussed again Monday during council’s agenda session.
“With a vacancy like that for 30 years, that’s far too long and we’re hoping our blight efforts can kind of head that stuff off as we move forward,” said Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels.
Pre-sale inspections would address a wide range of topics, including looking for work done without permits such as remodeling, modifications or additions that require a permit; checking for zoning compliance including setback requirements, garage zoning issues and fence height, and other illegal modifications.
Such an ordinance would also provide an additional revenue stream for the city, which could charge for the pre-sale inspection. Additionally, if there was work without a permit, the city could assess a fee for the permit to the person selling the house. Also, with property taxes, if a house was added to without a permit, the property taxes would be deemed too low and thus be adjusted upward.
Depending on how the program is structured, current owners would have to correct the violations before the sale, or the new owner must correct the violations within a time period following the transfer.
“It will address the problems we have right now,” Carcella said. “This is a first step.”
Officials also continue efforts to encourage citizens to sign up for Savvy Citizen, a calendar and mass notification system that enables local governments to relay important information to their citizens and surrounding areas.
Beth Straka, community service officer, recently began public outreach efforts to educate the public about Savvy Citizen.
“We’re just trying to get the information out there,” Straka said. “It’s only good if people sign up to use it. It’s text message or email or both. You can download the app onto your phone or you can sign up for email and/or text through the website.
“If there’s a critical incident such as a water main break, it’ll be good to have this. I’ve already loaded up the calendar and every event that comes through to me will be on this calendar.”
Straka noted other area municipalities utilize Savvy Citizen as well.
“You can pick and choose what information you want,” she said. “The weather service is automatically directed into the software so if there’s a severe warning for our area, it’ll come across.”
Each user can customize the app and its notifications in accordance with each user’s preferences. It is a safe and free smartphone application with no ads or spam, officials said.
“It’s a very safe app,” Straka said.
City officials also are exploring options to disseminate immediate, vital information in other ways, particularly to the benefit of citizens without a smartphone or computer.
“It’s worth noting that it’s a one-way street,” said Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman. “We put information out but if you’re on the app, you can’t reply and you can’t ask questions. It’s just notifications.”
Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile also discussed the recent May 3 storms that rolled through the area, uprooting trees and damaging power lines.
“With the storms coming through, we had multiple calls of wires down and trees down, had a roof blown off,” Brasile said. “We needed the assistance of the police and public works, and they assisted us in many ways.”
Emergency services representatives assisted multiple citizens during the storm.
“(The Department of Public Works) provided dump trucks and a backhoe to assist with cutting up several downed trees and hauling them away,” Brasile said in regard to the storm’s aftermath. “It was a joint effort from all the departments and services here in town, and we couldn’t have done it without them. It would’ve taken us a lot longer by ourselves.
“It’s nice to see everyone sticking together when something like this happens. I appreciate Scott (Wajdic) and John (Sleasman) taking the time to join forces and help us out.”
Brasile also announced that volunteer firefighters will be hosting fire extinguisher training for all city employees at Latrobe Free Service Fire Unit No. 6 at 316 Lloyd Ave. in Latrobe.
“It’s training to learn how to extinguish minor fires that may occur in a building,” Brasile said.
The training session begins at 1:30 p.m.
Looking ahead to council’s 6:30 p.m. June 13 meeting, Bartels said the Greater Latrobe School District Student Showcase Committee anticipates presenting its award pending the winning student’s availability to attend.
