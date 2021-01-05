The Latrobe Police Department reports that it received several calls on Monday about a phone scam currently circulating in Latrobe.
“These scammers use a type of ‘phishing scam’ where they use the Latrobe Police Department’s phone number as the caller ID … They will mention that your social security number has been compromised or used in drug smuggling, embezzling of funds or stealing other identifies to scare you,” according to a police report.
Latrobe police say, “The IRS will not ask you for money over the phone,” and the “social security office will not call you with issues.” But they will “send you a letter in the mail,” in both instances.
Police advise residents: “DO NOT talk to anyone over the phone that calls you in this manner. If you do not know the number, do not answer it.
“If you are unsure of a call, we are happy to put your mind at ease by calling our CSO at 724-537-5526.”
