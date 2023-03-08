Three people have been jailed in connection with a Tuesday robbery in downtown Latrobe.
Members of the Latrobe Police Department were dispatched at approximately 8:23 p.m. to 224 Chestnut St., near the intersection of Ligonier and Chestnut streets, for a report of an armed robbery in progress, according to a public information release report filed by Latrobe Police Sgt. and Acting Chief Robert Derk.
LPD officers Zachary Lukon and Jason Myers arrived at the scene and observed two males, later identified as 28-year-old Codi J. Barger and 33-year-old Mark Andrew Barger Jr., exit the side door of the building located at the intersection of Ligonier and Chestnut streets, across from Adams Memorial Library.
Codi and Mark began to run from the building and were ordered to stop by Lukon. The two perpetrators did not comply with police and instead ran toward an alleyway between the library and 1100 Ligonier St.
Lukon and Myers engaged in foot pursuit toward the suspects and observed Codi drop a machete knife at the entrance to the alley at Ligonier Street. The officers caught up to Codi in the alley near the parking lot at the rear of the library.
While taking Codi into custody, officers observed Mark attempting to hide near a garage and fence in the backyard of a residence. He was ordered out by police and taken into custody without incident.
Through investigation, police learned that two victims – a male and a female – were in the living room of their apartment when Codi and Mark entered. Codi reportedly pepper-sprayed the male victim in the face, which also caused a reaction to the female.
The male victim began fighting with the suspects before both victims were able to go into a nearby bathroom. While in the bathroom, Codi brandished a black machete knife and attempted to strike the male victim’s head with it. The victim raised his arms to fend off the attack, which caused two lacerations to his hand, according to police.
The male victim was able to push Codi out of the bathroom and then shut and secure the door. The Bargers then yelled that they had a gun and that they were going to shoot the victims if they did not open the door. The suspects then eventually left.
Investigators later learned that 24-year-old Julie Anne Achhammer initially provided a ride to Codi and Mark from a Thompson Street residence. Interviewed by police, she told investigators she picked up the two defendants at that residence and drove them to the parking lot behind the library, knowing that they were going to the victims’ apartment with the intent to commit a robbery. Achhammer told police the pepper spray Codi used during the robbery belonged to her.
At least a dozen law enforcement vehicles were present; agencies at the scene included the Latrobe Police Department, Ligonier Valley Police Department and its K-9 unit, Westmoreland County Park Police and the Pennsylvania State Police. Mutual Aid Ambulance Service was also at the scene.
All three offenders were charged and housed at the Westmoreland County Prison awaiting arraignment.
Codi and Mark face a litany of charges, including robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, flight to avoid apprehension and criminal conspiracy, all first-degree felony charges; terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, all first-degree misdemeanor charges, and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of evading arrest or detention on foot.
Achhammer is charged with two first-degree felony counts of criminal conspiracy and two first-degree misdemeanor counts of criminal conspiracy.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
