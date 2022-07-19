The Latrobe Police department is asking anyone with information on a July 14 assault to contact police.
According to the department’s Facebook post, a woman was attacked around 11:30 a.m. around the St. Clair Street park.
The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male in their late-teens or early 20s. They were wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and a dark colored mask at the time.
Police would like anyone who may have seen anything or own security cameras in the area to call 724-537-5526 or email lpd@cityoflatrobe.org.
Latrobe Police ask that residents pay attention to their surroundings when out in public.
