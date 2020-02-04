Latrobe police are seeking help from the public to identify the driver of an SUV that struck a building on Lincoln Avenue Sunday morning and fled the scene.
According to police, a white SUV struck the Holzer’s Deli store at 1700 Lincoln Ave. around 9 a.m.
Witnesses told police the SUV may have been a white Subaru Forester with multiple blue decals for medical products and services, including “Med Solutions,” “Mobile X-Ray” and “On the Go.”
Police reported the vehicle would have heavy front-end damage and is missing part of its right front headlight.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information should contact Latrobe police at 724-539-5526.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.