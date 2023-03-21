Police are searching for a Carmichaels man who allegedly robbed a woman last week in Latrobe.
According to a public information release report filed Monday afternoon, March 20, members of the Latrobe Police Department were dispatched March 13 to 1111 Jefferson St. for a report of a female who was physically assaulted in an elevator. Authorities did not report the time of the alleged incident.
The victim told investigators she entered an elevator followed by a white male, later identified through investigation as 41-year-old Heath Allen Rankin of Carmichaels in Greene County. When the elevator doors closed, the male reportedly wrapped his arms around the victim’s neck and began searching through her purse.
Rankin took a set of car keys from the purse in addition to $4 in cash. Rankin then reportedly told the victim not to look at him, saying otherwise, “I’ll blow your head off.” Once the elevator reached the first floor, Rankin placed a set of car keys back into the victim’s purse along with the $4.
Rankin then told the victim he was a detective and advised her that she needs to be more aware of her surroundings and to not contact police.
The victim called 911 after getting back to her apartment. While at her apartment, the victim realized the keys Rankin placed in her purse were not for her vehicle but rather for a Jeep. The victim’s vehicle, a white Honda Accord with a Pennsylvania license plate bearing registration LBK8331, was stolen from the parking lot of the Jefferson Street location.
Surveillance video of the incident was obtained and Rankin was identified.
The Jeep keys Rankin placed in the victim’s purse belonged to a vehicle that Rankin reportedly took from a friend in the Uniontown area. The friend was able to identify the Jeep keys as belonging to him and identified Rankin as the male in the surveillance video.
A warrant has been issued for Rankin’s arrest by Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
According to online court documents, Rankin is facing two first-degree felony counts of robbery; a second-degree felony charge of theft by unlawful taking; a second-degree felony charge of receiving stolen property; a first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats, and a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Anyone with information regarding Rankin’s whereabouts and/or the location of the stolen Honda Accord is asked to contact the Latrobe Police Department at 724-537-5526 or 911.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
