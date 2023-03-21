Police are searching for a Carmichaels man who allegedly robbed a woman last week in Latrobe.

According to a public information release report filed Monday afternoon, March 20, members of the Latrobe Police Department were dispatched March 13 to 1111 Jefferson St. for a report of a female who was physically assaulted in an elevator. Authorities did not report the time of the alleged incident.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.