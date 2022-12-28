Latrobe City Council closed out the year on a high note Tuesday as the city’s police department announced receipt of a $152,000 technology grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

“That’s going to completely redo our IT infrastructure for the police department,” said Latrobe Police Sgt. Robert Derk, who has served as officer-in-charge and acting police chief since September. “Right now, we’re working off an old server that’s about 10 years old and breaking down on us quite a bit.”

