Latrobe City Council closed out the year on a high note Tuesday as the city’s police department announced receipt of a $152,000 technology grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
“That’s going to completely redo our IT infrastructure for the police department,” said Latrobe Police Sgt. Robert Derk, who has served as officer-in-charge and acting police chief since September. “Right now, we’re working off an old server that’s about 10 years old and breaking down on us quite a bit.”
The grant will allow for the purchase of “two high-end servers,” Derk said, one for inside the police department offices at 901 Jefferson St., and a second server for remote access to support computers and related equipment inside police vehicles.
Speaking Tuesday during a city council work session meeting, Latrobe Deputy Mayor Ralph Jenko asked Derk if any squad car equipment needs replaced using this grant.
“All the computers in our police cars are up to date,” Derk said. “There’s not one that’s more than two years old I believe, and those should last quite a while.”
However, 17 computers will be replaced inside the police station using grant funding.
“All the computers within our department are very old, some more than 10 years, so these will replace all those computers and be up to date,” Derk said. “Each officer will have their own work terminal and this will also replace the terminal that connects securely to the state where we grab our criminal histories, basically run all the information that we can securely through the state, there will be a dedicated computer to that as well.”
All necessary wiring and installation are covered in the grant.
“It’ll replace all the wiring down there that is probably older than me, so everything will be up to date,” Derk said. “We’re also required to have encryption so that’ll be taken care of and make sure the server is secure the way it should be.”
Officials will also have to decide on the best possible location inside the building to place the server. A 3-foot by 4-foot area is needed.
“It’s a cabinet for the server and we have to figure out the best place to put this because once you set it, it’s set,” Derk said. “We want to make sure it’s put in the right spot for the long term.”
A 30-Amp outlet is also needed for the server.
“That’s another reason why we want to make sure we’re in the right spot,” Derk said.
There is no funding match requirement for the grant.
“It’s definitely a blessing for our department to get this,” Derk said. “(Community Service Officer) Beth (Straka) did a great job writing the grant, so we’re very happy to get this one and get these upgrades.”
Related to the police department, Latrobe City Manager Terry Carcella entertained discussion with council members regarding projected expenses in the new year.
“I looked at a couple of things, including overtime costs for the police department,” Carcella said. “We’ve only budgeted $105,000 in overtime for the year, but we believe we’ll spend $43,000 of that in the first quarter.”
According to documentation provided at the meeting, as of Nov. 30, 2022, $85,000 was budgeted for police department overtime in 2022; actual costs were over budget by $7,245.
“We’re working officers in some cases 12-hour shifts and over a period of time it starts wearing them down,” Carcella said. “We do have an ad out there to hire a police officer, we may want to look at that as hiring a second officer down the road. We’re already paying X amount of dollars on overtime, we can reduce that by hiring new personnel.”
Forecasting January through March 2023 overtime hours based on data collected from July-October 2022, Carcella said he anticipates there will be 831.75 overtime hours worked in the police department, totaling $43,508.
“Anytime you have an issue where an officer is off for an extended length of time, whether it be sickness or injury, our overtime costs are going to skyrocket, and we’re seeing that example now because we don’t have enough officers to help cover shifts,” Carcella said.
Earlier this month, Derk told council he has thus far received a “fairly good response” to the department’s recent advertisement for municipal police officers.
“Right now we have 18 applications out the last time I checked, and I’m actually happy as long as we get 18 back,” Derk said Tuesday. “It’s a lot more than we usually get. Off the top of my head, the physical agility test is Jan. 21, and the written test is Feb. 4.
“So I’d be able to get those checked and corrected probably within a week. That would give us a pool of available candidates. It’s quite a process but it’s a good vetting process for us.”
On the overtime subject, Derk said it gets “taxing” on the officers, especially around the holidays.
“It’s hard to keep up and it seems like everyone is working overtime,” Derk said. “We have a lot of cases that need followed up on by our detectives, and give it their full attention, and it’s hard to do that with two officers working and one as detective, and backing each other up on calls.
“It’s difficult and having an extra officer would help. That’s another aspect of the situation that would help us.”
Mayor Eric Bartels and council members Robert Forish and Bridget DiVittis were absent from Tuesday’s work session meeting. In addition to Jenko, council members Ann Amatucci, James Kelley and William Yuhaniak were present.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.