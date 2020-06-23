With the annual Latrobe Fourth of July Celebration’s fireworks display canceled and fireworks complaints starting to roll in, Latrobe Police Department Chief John Sleasman issued a reminder that discharging fireworks within the city limits remains illegal for most residents.
“As the Fourth of July approaches, issues with fireworks have already begun to be reported,” Sleasman wrote. “A reminder to all residents of the City of Latrobe, although Pennsylvania has a more lenient law for the purchasing of fireworks, for most of our residents, it is still illegal to set off fireworks in your neighborhood. There are several rules that will restrict you from discharging fireworks on your property.
“Fireworks cannot be ignited or set off within 150 feet of any structure. They cannot be discharged from a moving vehicle. They cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug. They cannot be discharged to public property without the consent of the property owner and no one under the age of 18 may purchase, possess or use consumer fireworks. With many communities cancelling their fireworks displays, we expect to have several fireworks complaints over the next couple weeks and the Latrobe Police Department is committed to keeping our residents safe, therefore, we ask that you be considerate of your neighbors and their pets, and refrain from the use of the fireworks within the city. If you are found to be violating the fireworks law or causing a potentially hazardous situation to a nearby home or other structure, you will be charged accordingly.
“Please help us to keep the residents and property of the City of Latrobe safe during the Independence Day Holiday. Happy Fourth of July.”
