It's embarrassing. We never think it could happen to us. But the truth is, it does happen and has been happening a lot more frequently lately. They are scam calls and they bilk thousands and thousands of hard-earned dollars from people.
An uptick in scam calls in the area, has prompted Latrobe police to issue a warning to residents to never provide their personal information over the phone under any circumstances.
At a city council meeting Monday, Police Chief John Sleasman stated the department has received about two dozen reports of phone scams just over the last week.
According to Sleasman, bogus callers have falsely presented themselves as representatives of the Internal Revenue Service, Social Security Administration and even the unemployment office.
In addition, the Latrobe police issued the alert on their Facebook page.
"There have been many reports of fraudulent unemployment claims opened with identities of local residents. Be sure to safe guard and monitor personal information such as social security numbers, banking information, etc. Should you suspect you are a victim of this type of fraud, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately," the post stated.
While senior citizens are often targeted, the victims have not just been limited to seniors.
“We’ve had an overwhelming amount of scam calls and victims of scams,” Sleasman said. “Unfortunately, people are giving out their information over the phone, and then these folks are filing Social Security claims and unemployment claims under their names.
“Never give your information out over the phone. If anyone calls asking you for it, just hang up on them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.