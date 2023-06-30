fireworks

Though fireworks are awe-inspiring, they’re also dangerous, which is why it’s best to leave them to the professionals.

The Latrobe City Police Department on Thursday issued the following statement regarding the Fourth of July holiday:

The Fourth of July is quickly approaching. Here in the city of Latrobe, we hope that every resident and visitor will enjoy this day and celebrate the holiday with us in a safe and kind manner. Always remember those who may suffer from the sounds. Please respect our veterans, your neighbors, their animals and all property of others.

