The Latrobe City Police Department on Thursday issued the following statement regarding the Fourth of July holiday:
The Fourth of July is quickly approaching. Here in the city of Latrobe, we hope that every resident and visitor will enjoy this day and celebrate the holiday with us in a safe and kind manner. Always remember those who may suffer from the sounds. Please respect our veterans, your neighbors, their animals and all property of others.
Even though Class C fireworks are lawful in the state of Pennsylvania, there are restrictions, and if fireworks are set off in a city neighborhood, because of the limitations in the law, most residents of the city of Latrobe simply engaging in setting off fireworks will be in violation of those restrictions.
For the safety of all and the public good, where these incidents of violations of this law are identified, citations will be issued.
Which fireworks are permitted for purchase and use by Pa. residents?
In Pennsylvania, consumers can purchase and use “Class C” or “consumer-grade” fireworks, such as firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets and similar items containing no more than 50 milligrams of explosive material.
“Display fireworks,” which are defined as salutes containing more than two grains or 130 milligrams of explosive materials and professional-grade aerial shells containing more than 60 grams of pyrotechnic compositions, may only be used by professionals with a permit from the municipality hosting the display.
Law pertaining to all of the above fireworks:
- They cannot be ignited or discharged on public or private property without the property owner’s express permission.
- They cannot be discharged from or within a motor vehicle or building.
- They cannot be discharged toward a motor vehicle or building.
- They cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether a person is present.
According to Latrobe Code 194-1, disorderly conduct is hereby prohibited within Latrobe.
Any person who shall be guilty of any act, word or conduct causing or tending to cause a disturbance of the peace and good order of Latrobe or causing or tending to cause any danger or discomfort to any of the inhabitants of Latrobe or to the users of the public streets, alleys, parks or other public thoroughfares of Latrobe or who shall willfully make any loud, boisterous noise or disturbance or who shall publicly use obscene, profane or indecent language or who shall fight, quarrel or induce others to fight or quarrel within Latrobe or anyone who shall singly or in concert with others congregate upon any street, alley, park or other public ground or thoroughfare within Latrobe in such manner as to obstruct or deny the use thereof to members of the traveling public or other peaceable occupants of public grounds or to obstruct in any manner the free access to and from any private property to such public streets, alleys, parks or thoroughfares or in any manner obstruct members of the traveling public upon, any street or alley of the proper and public use of any public grounds within Latrobe, whereby the safety and welfare of the residents of Latrobe are threatened and the public peace is broken or disturbed, shall be guilty of disorderly conduct, with potential fines of up to $600.
City officials “wish all residents a very safe Independence Day.”
