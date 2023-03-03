Latrobe Police Department officials are eyeing replacement of its records management system as technical support for its current system for the past 20 years has ended.
Speaking to Latrobe City Council earlier this week, Latrobe Police Sgt. Robert Derk, who also serves as acting chief, noted he has not found a wide range of suitable alternatives.
“Some of the programs that I looked at initially, there’s low cost, however they wouldn’t work for our department,” Derk said. “We have a lot of data stored in our server downstairs right now, over 20 years of data. To put that into perspective, in 20 years, that’s well over 100,000 incidents.
“A lot of the lower cost programs I looked at would not even talk to us about migrating that data over to a new system. A lot of those lower cost programs don’t have the means to do it, and if they were to do it, they’d have to hand type everything, and that’s not feasible.”
Two companies which provided quotes that include data migration costs are CODY Systems, based in the Philadelphia area, and In-Synch Systems LLC, based in Zelienople.
CODY is currently used by the North Huntingdon Township Police Department, and company representatives recently showcased the system’s capabilities during a presentation at the county district attorney’s office.
“With many departments in the county, we’re all in the same boat trying to figure out which system to go with,” Derk said. “CODY has offered us a pretty decent deal with software, installation and training. The first-year total costs to install and purchase software is $72,364. If you’re like me, I got sticker shock when I first saw that, but that’s normal now – it’s unfortunate but that’s normally the cost of these systems, somewhere in that range.”
CODY is scheduled to next year upgrade its systems to Pathfinder RMS.
“What CODY is going to do for us, they’ll come out and install the older version of CODY now, get all the data in our old system transferred over and make sure it’s all working correctly and train everyone on the new program,” Derk said.
Company representatives will then upgrade the software to Pathfinder RMS following its release next year.
“It will make the transition to the new Pathfinder upgrade a lot simpler that way,” Derk said.
The systems offered by CODY will provide data migration and computer-aided dispatching through 911.
“Anytime there’s an incident for city of Latrobe Police, and 911 enters that incident, it will come across our computers and gives us all the information 911 currently has for that incident – names, addresses, phone numbers, anything that was said that (dispatchers) typed in that was relayed, it comes across on that interface,” Derk said.
The system also provides evidence barcoding for future needs, has an interface for body cameras and has crime mapping capabilities.
“If we have a lot of thefts in the area – vehicles, thefts from homes or whatever – the program will map that and I can see when the thefts are occurring and what times,” Derk said. “It makes it a lot of easier. Right now we’re having to go through all the information ourselves and try to figure out the areas where things are occurring. This does what we’re doing now for us a lot easier.”
Police officials also have studied In-Synch Systems LLC, which is utilized by the Jeannette Police Department. Software alone costs $45,265; adding in data migration costs would increase the price tag by at least a minimum $20,000. In-Synch lacks several interfaces versus CODY, according to Derk.
“When I compare the two and everything that will be beneficial to our department, and in the long term, how long will the programs last us,” he said. “I want another program that will last us 20 years or more, and CODY seems to be the one that will provide us the best service and support. They have the most maneuverability with the interfaces that they have.”
Latrobe Police would also be able to link databases with neighboring police departments that use CODY.
With both systems, the maintenance fees would be paid up until 2025. With CODY and Pathfinder RMS, maintenance fees are $18,433 a year, and In-Synch is $11,135 a year. Maintenance fees include any troubleshooting and 24/7 technical support. CODY serves over 800 agencies while In-Synch serves roughly 250.
While In-Synch’s costs are due immediately, Derk said CODY agreed to allow the Latrobe Police Department to pay 30% up front.
“When I looked at the budget for this year, I have enough to cover that cost for the first year, and we’d have to pick up the other 70% payment next year, that would have to be budgeted,” Derk said. “They’re pretty much the only company that has offered all these things. Everyone else has been upfront costs, and not really willing to try to provide upgrades or things like that.”
Maintenance fees for the department’s current system, Visual Alerts, is $4,000. Derk said he hasn’t been able to reach anyone with the company to discuss any future options.
“I’ve asked other departments, they haven’t heard from Visual Alerts either so I don’t know if maybe they’re just done,” Derk said.
While CODY, a family owned business, has been in place for over 40 years, Latrobe City Councilman Ralph Jenko asked what safeguards could be put in place in case the company were to suddenly go under.
Solicitor Lee Demosky said he could draft special provisions into a contract, but officials would have to speak to CODY representatives to discuss available options.
