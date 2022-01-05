Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman and Fire Chief John Brasile issued some important reminders for city residents at Latrobe City Council’s regular meeting on Monday night.
Sleasman urged people to make sure their vehicles are locked at night, as there have been a few thefts from vehicles lately. He said criminals will make the rounds pulling on door handles specifically to find those that are unlocked, and if they find a door locked they typically move on.
He also noted that there is a drug take-back box in located at the Latrobe Municipal Building (Latrobe City Hall) where residents can safely dispose of expired or unwanted medications.
While it hasn’t happened yet in Latrobe, Sleasman said that recently there have been some incidents in areas around the city where people are visiting open houses for homes on the market in order to check medicine cabinets and steal drugs.
Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile reminded residents to use caution when using LiPo (lithium polymer) batteries, as they can easily turn into a fire hazard if they are not used carefully because they require special care for charging, discharging and storage due to the sensitive chemistry involved in their construction.
He said there was a fire call recently involving a LiPo battery which, fortunately, did not result in extensive damage or injuries for those involved.
“There was a lot of smoke, a lot of contents, but we got it all out,” he said. “It was a close call, but it could have been a lot worse. No one was hurt and the damage was minimal.”
