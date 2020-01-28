The Latrobe Police Department will host a new community engagement event, Coffee & Cocoa with a Cop, from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman said this is a chance for members of the community — young and old alike — to meet and get to know some of the police officers in their neighborhood.
There will be no speeches or official program, the event is simply an opportunity for people to talk to the officers about anything they want to talk to them about, Sleasman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.