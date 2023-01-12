One person is out on bond while another remains in custody after a Saturday night car chase through Latrobe netted 140 stamp bags of heroin.
Officer Zachary Gustafson with the Latrobe Police Department attempted to pull over a green Kia Soul around 9:12 p.m. Jan. 7 for an obstructed license plate. But when the officer turned on his emergency lights at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Brinker Street, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed down Industrial Boulevard.
The vehicle ran numerous stop signs before heading toward Pandora Road and into Derry Township before finally stopping at the intersection of Uschak Road and Verona Drive.
Inside, police found 30-year-old Andrew J. Ostrawski of Saltsburg in the driver’s seat. Ostrawski had white vomit on the front of his person which he allegedly told police was because he’d ingested two bags of heroin.
The passenger, 32-year-old Kaitlyn A. Flickinger of Blairsville, was ordered out of the vehicle and searched by an officer with the Westmoreland County Park Police. Officers initially found 130 glassine bags of heroin on Flickinger at the scene of the traffic stop and another 11 during a subsequent search at the Latrobe Police station.
Flickinger allegedly told police that Ostrawski gave her the heroin to hide during the chase. According to the criminal complaint, Ostrawski admitted to having two and half bricks of heroin for $600, which he was going to have Flickinger distribute.
Gustafson performed a field sobriety test on Ostrawski, whose license is suspended due to DUI. The officer claimed the test showed Ostrawski was impaired.
Both Ostrawski and Flickinger were booked into the Westmoreland County Prison with Flickinger posting a $1,000 bond Jan. 9. Ostrawski remains incarcerated on a $5,000 bond.
Ostrawski was charged with felony fleeing and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, DUI of a controlled substance and numerous traffic violations.
Flickinger was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony, along with tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
Both Ostrawski and Flickinger are scheduled to appear Jan. 23 before Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady for a preliminary hearing.
