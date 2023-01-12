One person is out on bond while another remains in custody after a Saturday night car chase through Latrobe netted 140 stamp bags of heroin.

Officer Zachary Gustafson with the Latrobe Police Department attempted to pull over a green Kia Soul around 9:12 p.m. Jan. 7 for an obstructed license plate. But when the officer turned on his emergency lights at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Brinker Street, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed down Industrial Boulevard.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.