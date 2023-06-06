The Latrobe Planning Commission voted 3-0 to recommend a lot revision removing a 0.44-acre lot from the Greater Latrobe School District’s possession to the Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool.
Commission members Debra Sardello and Jim Burica were absent from Monday’s meeting.
The lot in question has been owned by the school district and borders both the pool and Latrobe Memorial Stadium. But when the oval track was put in decades ago, the school district offered the property to the Latrobe Foundation.
The lot has been part of the pool ever since but ownership of the property was never formally completed.
The recommendation by the commission will be taken to the Latrobe City Council for final approval. Once approved, updated maps will be filed with the county.
The commission also received the first draft of the revised comprehensive plan.
The revisions to the plan mainly updated the progress of the goals set back in 2010. The updates to the plan were done by Scenic Pittsburgh with funds provided by the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation to the Latrobe Community Revitalization Project.
“A lot of the time (comprehensive) plans sit on the shelf and collect dust, we’ve used ours,” said Jarod Trunzo, who sits on the commission and is also the executive director of the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program. “It does help when getting grants.”
The updated information doesn’t change any of the goals but provides updates to their progress. Some of that progress includes streetscape improvements and preservation of historic buildings.
“This isn’t a complete list of everything done but where things are,” Trunzo said.
The revisions also include updated demographics for the city provided by the 2020 Census which highlights a shrinking and older population compared to the previous decade.
The commission will work over the next couple of months to edit the 72-page draft for grammar and consistency before presenting a final version. The collaborative work will be completed through Google Docs and handwritten edits.
Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
