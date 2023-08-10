Latrobe Planning Commission approves Adelphoi development

Bill Patrick, a representative of CJL Engineering, presents development plans for two new buildings on Adelphoi Village's campus. The buildings will house a gymnasium and eight classrooms.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

The Latrobe Planning Commission on Wednesday approved a proposed land development application for a new classroom building and gymnasium at Adelphoi Village.

The plan will need to be approved by the city council at its next meeting.

Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

