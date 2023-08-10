The Latrobe Planning Commission on Wednesday approved a proposed land development application for a new classroom building and gymnasium at Adelphoi Village.
The plan will need to be approved by the city council at its next meeting.
The two new buildings will be developed at the Latrobe campus located at 1119 Village Way, which is off of state Route 981.
“The entire project is located on the north side of campus,” said Bill Patrick with CJL Engineering. “There’s going to be a new parking area installed … adjacent to the classrooms as well as between the classrooms and the gymnasium.”
While the total number of parking spots will be reduced from just over 300 to 273, there will still be 10 more parking spots than required. That number includes staff and handicapped parking.
CJL Engineering is still working on getting permits from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Unity Township for its stormwater plan. It also needs an agreement from a nearby property owner and the city council’s approval to vacate an alleyway.
A small building on the site is expected to be demolished later this month. A permit for the demolition has already been obtained.
The planning commission’s approval and recommendation hinges on those conditions being met before final approval is given.
The new academic facility will be a 10,900-square-foot, single-story structure with eight classrooms. Those classrooms will be used for career readiness programs.
The gymnasium will be a tad smaller at a little more than 7,000 square feet.
Planning Commission member Jarod Trunzo asked how the new buildings’ appearance would mesh with existing buildings.
John Duwall, vice president of facilities and supply chain management, told Trunzo the new buildings would fit right in.
“It will look like the school that’s there now,” Duwall said. “Same brick pattern, same green roof.”
The new outside lighting and grounds will also be made to match the existing plans.
The planning commission also approved a land development application that would relinquish about 5 feet from a property on John Street to a neighboring property.
Arthur Kromel, a surveyor, presented the plans to the planning commission. While surveying one of the properties, it was discovered that the property line ran right along the neighboring home.
The 5-foot buffer would not alter either parcel’s size to the point that it would be out of the city’s requirements. Both properties are zoned for residential.
The commission also approved the removal of the R6 zoning category from its zoning map. The R6 designation does not exist in the city’s zoning but was somehow added to the map.
The R6 designation is for single-family homes, but the city’s zoning already has R1 and R2 designations for those properties.
The R6 only appears on the map’s key. No parts of the city are shown to be under the R6 zoning.
The measure will still need to be approved by the city council after a public hearing is advertised and held.
Commission members also submitted edits to the proposed comprehensive plan update. Some of the edits were done on paper, and others were digital.
The edits will be compiled, and a draft will be presented next month to the commission for review. The commission is still working on getting the document onto Google Docs so it can streamline the editing process.
Dr. Kathleen Kelley, the planning commission’s chair, said she read the entire plan, which felt like “reading the dictionary.”
Kelley told the commission she hopes the next draft can make the voice and syntax more concise. She added that the plan can be very useful for others to implement in the future but would like to see items, like goals, be easily defined but also what had been done and what still needs work.
The planning commission will hold its next meeting 5:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Latrobe Municipal Building.
