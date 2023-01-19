It is truly the end of an era.
After more than 25 years, the Medicine Shoppe in Latrobe closed its doors Wednesday as owner and pharmacist Sue Schropp begins her retirement.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 7:32 am
After more than 25 years, the Medicine Shoppe in Latrobe closed its doors Wednesday as owner and pharmacist Sue Schropp begins her retirement.
In a Facebook post, Schropp announced the closing of the “modern neighborhood pharmacy” earlier this week.
She wrote that it has been a difficult decision, but she’s decided to retire to spend more time with her family, including her husband, who is already retired, and her grandchildren.
“I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt thanks to all of you who gave me the privilege of being your pharmacist and trusting me with your families these many years,” Schropp wrote. “You have left me with many happy memories and also many friendships which I hope will continue.”
When the Bulletin spoke with Schropp toward the end of the last day, she was, of course, emotional.
“It’s been a very emotional day,” said Schropp, who said many of those “friends” stopped in Wednesday to say goodbye. “I am appreciative for all they’ve done. I enjoyed being their pharmacist. My staff, they enjoyed them as well.
“Thanks to the best staff and their families for the many great years and fun times.”
As far as what’s next, Schropp said she will take time to close up operations at the pharmacy, and after that she’s not sure.
She said she wants to spend more time with her family, but after that she has no concrete plans.
