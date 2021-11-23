Latrobe pastor to be featured on 'The Wonder of the Nativity' show

A Latrobe pastor will be featured on “The Accent On-Air: The Wonder of the Nativity” on WTAE-TV (Channel 4) at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. The show will re-air at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4.
During the program, the team of The Catholic Accent will explore the role of Christmas Angels and decodes the important messages that influenced the birth of Jesus. Plus, centuries later, why Catholics still celebrate the Epiphany. Diocese of Greensburg Bishop, the Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, JCL, will share a recipe to serve at your holiday gatherings.
During the program, the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko, pastor of Holy Family Church in Latrobe, detailed that he often takes time to reflect upon the strength and perseverance of the Holy Family.
“The Holy Family taught Jesus how to read, and at the start of his public ministry Jesus would read from the scroll and declare the passage to be fulfilled. Mary and Joseph would have taught the Christ Child how to pray, especially the Shema, and years later Jesus would teach his disciples how to pray with the Our Father,” Kosisko said.
Host Jennifer Miele, chief communications officer for the diocese, sat down with Kulick to discuss the wonder of the Nativity. He remembers his first Nativity set, given to him by his grandparents just after he made his First Holy Communion.
“It served as the family Nativity, displayed under the Christmas tree in our Leechburg homestead for many years, and even today, can still be found under my own tree,” Kulick said. “I encourage all the faithful to display an in-home Nativity.”
Also featured on the show:
This season, as we celebrate the angels who played a crucial role in heralding the birth of Jesus, we also celebrate angels in our own midst who work to strengthen our churches and communities. Among those angels who walk among us are the people who dedicate their time and talents to St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish’s Holly Berry Fair, an annual tradition that raises funds for the Kittanning church’s mission and ministries. This year, the fair is scheduled for Dec. 3-4. “Angels can be people who show concern for our community,” said the Rev. Ronald L. Maquiñana, Pastor of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. “Even with the pandemic, the volunteers we have for this fair are hopeful, positive and resilient.
Angels are everywhere in our culture — in film, sculpture, paintings and on the gifts we give to celebrate our Catholic sacraments and holidays. But our perception of these heavenly beings is not always in line with Scripture. So, this Christmas season, the Rev. William J. Lechnar, pastor of Holy Family Parish, Seward, poses a simple question: What is an angel? “This is an important theological concept that some might not know,” Father William said. “The answer lies in the translation of the Greek word άγγελος or ángelos, which means ‘messenger.’ “People talk about cherubim, seraphim and archangels — all ‘levels’ of angels. But we must understand that angels are not ensouled, like us. They are spirited beings created by God, and their title is the most important thing: They are His messengers.” As we celebrate the birth of our savior this Christmas, we reflect on the powerful messages that angels shared with Mary, Joseph and the shepherds to ensure they understood the miracle of the infant Jesus.
A “drive-thru” live Nativity was a unique way for the Roman Catholic Churches of Uniontown to evangelize about the birth of Jesus. It was an idea created during an uptick in the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2020. “We needed to evangelize together, but still apart,” said the Rev. Anthony J. Klimko, Pastor of the Roman Catholic Churches of Uniontown. In this version of the live Nativity, Father Anthony played the role of one of the Three Kings, alongside the Rev. Anthony Cortado, Parochial Vicar, and St. John the Evangelist Parish organist Joel Hudock. The next live nativity at St. Joseph Parish, Uniontown, is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2, 2022.
