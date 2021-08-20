The Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation (GLPR) Commission is hoping to expand its Summer Day Camp in 2022 after this year’s better-than-expected participation numbers.
GLPR director Craig Shevchik said the day camp had its “strongest” year in terms of attendance this summer.
“We planned for about 20 kids and were averaging 30,” he said at Thursday’s commission meeting.
“And at the end of the weeks, we had 40-plus kids. We put a little bit of growth in there.”
At the request of commission member and Unity Township Supervisor Mike O’Barto, Shevchik said the organization plans to put together a short survey to see how many township children took part in this year’s Summer Day Camp.
As a way to expand the camp next summer, Shevchik said the organization will look into hiring a seasonal bus driver to transport children from the two anticipated 2022 day camp sites — Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe and the Unity Township municipal complex along Beatty County Road.
While no plans have been finalized, Shevchik said the hope is for participants to use both the Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool and the township municipal complex’s lake. He said the lake would be available to campers about once per week, with a fishing derby and kayaking having been discussed as potential activities for campers. While the program currently includes walking field trips, he said the trips could be upgraded to other, outside locations if a bus driver is hired.
“It would enhance our revenues,” O’Barto said of using both the Latrobe and Unity sites.
Shevchik said last month that he plans on reaching out to Unity Township and Youngstown residents to seek community input on the programs they’d like to see hosted in their communities.
The recreational organization merger between the City of Latrobe, Unity Township, the Greater Latrobe School District and Youngstown Borough was finalized this summer with a 10-year agreement to reunite the Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission and Unity Township, which had worked as separate recreation entities since the end of 2014, when the township’s agreement as part of the regional recreational commission expired.
Also Thursday, board treasurer Dan Hennessy said park and rec program revenues have been strong so far this year, well exceeding what he called “conservative” budget projections in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“It’s doing a lot better than planned because we didn’t plan on all the programs coming back this early,” he said.
“And as they have come back, they’ve been well utilized. The use of the facilities is exceeding our expectations for the year, which is really good to see.”
Hennessy added that pool income is also up, with about a month’s worth of daily receipts yet to tally. The pool is set to close for the season on Aug. 29 and will briefly reopen for the annual dog swim Sept. 11, Shevchik said. The facility will close early, at 5 p.m. Aug. 27, to accommodate the Greater Latrobe-Derry Area football game later that evening at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
Additionally, program and aquatic coordinator Dawn Vavick said the organization’s swimming program participants tripled this year. She also praised swimming instructors for their work over the summer.
Vavick added that the organization’s Foam Frenzy event at the pool last weekend included 60 people registered and another 80 who came at the door. GLPR plans to hold the event again in 2022.
In other business, Shevchik said the organization plans to install a number of new security cameras throughout the city’s parks system, including: seven cameras at Legion-Keener Park, four at the pool, three each at Cardinal Park and First Ward, and two each at Creekside Park and the stadium parking lot.
Currently, GLPR boasts three security cameras at Legion-Keener.
Shevchik said the security cameras — which will be installed by Belle Vernon-based AP Security and Video Surveillance — carries a cost of roughly $30,000 and are fully funded through a Latrobe Foundation grant. That grant amount does not include cameras being installed throughout Latrobe outside of the park areas, he noted.
The park’s new cameras should be installed by the end of September, Shevchik said, and added that the security upgrades weren’t spurred by an April arson that destroyed a Latrobe Little League shed and thousands of dollars in baseball equipment.
“It’s something we have planned for a while,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.