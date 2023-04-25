City officials on Monday announced Latrobe is on the hook for a $9,000 fine after failing to properly apply for a Department of Environmental Protection permit to operate the transfer station.
The permit, which must be renewed every 10 years, carries with it strict rules and regulations.
“There’s a $9,000 civil penalty due to the fact that there was a late filing in obtaining the permit to operate the transfer station,” said Lee Demosky, who serves as solicitor for Latrobe City Council.
City officials were assured that all documentation has been submitted, and DEP officials anticipate the permit will be issued within the next few months.
“It’s under very strict rules and regulations for the permit, which requires you submit the application 270 days before the expiration of the permit,” Demosky said, speaking Monday during a special session of Latrobe City Council. “That wasn’t done, so the DEP issued the violation.
“With the help of the city manager, Terry Carcella, and the mayor (Eric Bartels), along with (Public Works Director) Scott Wajdic, we got on a conference call with the chief counsel’s office for the Department of Environmental Protection. They were originally asking for a $12,000 civil penalty; they’ve compromised and agreed to reduce that to $9,000, and that’s what’s written in the consent order agreement.”
Demosky said Carcella inspected city archives and learned the permit oversight also occurred in 2014.
“The council at that time entered into an agreement at the same level, a civil penalty of $9,000,” Demosky said.
He noted city officials have taken measures to ensure the oversight doesn’t happen again.
Added safeguards include new documentation highlighting expiration dates for necessary permits in the offices of the city manager and public works director.
“There is also a computer diary of permits that will be expiring, so we’ve tried to do our checks and balances, and correct matters so that it doesn’t happen again,” Demosky said. “DEP seemed satisfied with that response.”
Because it’s a 10-year permit, Carcella said it’s an easy thing to miss.
“People don’t think about it,” he said. “DEP said 10 years ago that we’d be notified when it was coming up, and there’s a long story there. You have to keep track of everything, and what happened before, DEP said they’d send an email and they tried to, just to an old email. We explained that to DEP but it didn’t matter.”
In other news Monday, Latrobe City Council agreed to allow free parking in the city – including metered spots and parking lots – for Mister Rogers Family Days, scheduled for June 5-10.
“This is a service to the public to help encourage people to feel more comfortable coming to town,” Bartels said.
Officials also discussed quotes received for purchasing additional rolloff boxes.
“Normally in about six months a rolloff box will pay for itself, especially between now and Nov. 1,” said Wajdic.
Some rolloff boxes still being utilized are 18 or 19 years old.
“They generally last a good while,” he said.
Looking ahead to warmer weather, Wajdic said his department is currently eyeing a list of seasonal work projects for summer staff.
“Our plan is to stagger the work list,” he said. “We’re going through some of the interviews with people who have applied. We’ll move on that as quickly as we can. The list isn’t in any order, just random things that we are behind on and continue to work on. Last year, not everything got painted, especially curbs.”
Thus far this year, Bartels said he heard one comment about potholes.
“We’ve been working on them, and potholes in alleys, too,” Wajdic said. “The street sweeper was out with the nicer weather, but now with the colder temperatures in the morning, the temperatures will be right at freezing at daylight, so we can’t be making ice. We use water with the street sweeper, so we don’t want to make ice.
“Hopefully within a week we’ll be on a regular schedule again and be caught up. You’ll be seeing it, hearing it, and we’ve already had complaints about the noise with the street sweeper but you just have to deal with that, that’s all I can say really. We can’t please everybody.”
Carcella also discussed an $8,500 traffic study being paid for by grant funds.
“It’s very important to study the lights timing that we have,” Carcella said. “With Lloyd Avenue, we’ve had traffic backed up into the city, and we need to look at that. We can’t really make any changes to that until we have that traffic study done. The timing of the lights is very important.”
This past Saturday, Latrobe Police Sgt. Robert Derk, who also serves as acting chief, attended the 14th annual Take Off: Honor the Past, Shape the Future Race to benefit the Trooper Kenton Iwaniec Memorial Foundation. The event was held at St. Vincent College in Unity Township. Iwaniec, a Ligonier Valley High School graduate and Pennsylvania State Police trooper, was killed in 2008 by an impaired driver after completing his shift.
“While we were there, the Iwaniec (Memorial) Foundation, along with a bicycle sales shop from the Philly area, donated an electric bicycle to us,” Derk said. “We’re getting that up-fitted and we have a lot of the equipment downstairs that still works well, and we’re able to move it over to that. We have some guys who are trained as believe it or not, you have to have a certification to ride. We plan on sending some more to get them up to speed.
“We can use this for the parks, special events, and the downtown area. It’s a very nice electric bike that will serve us well. I rode it in the parking lot out here and it’s shocking how fast it gets. It’s 15 mph through the parking lot and I still had some ways to go. It seems like it’ll be a great addition.”
In addition to Bartels, Latrobe City Council members present Monday were Ann Amatucci, Bridget DiVittis, Robert Forish, Ralph Jenko, James Kelley and William Yuhaniak.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. May 8 in council chambers.
