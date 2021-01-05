Latrobe City Council on Monday voted to authorize the city’s solicitor to prepare and advertise an ordinance amending a portion of the city’s administrative code for fee schedules, which includes a 2% increase for municipal waste disposal services.
The city’s five-year contract with Republic Services, Latrobe’s trash hauler, includes a 2% increase annually for the final three years of the contract beginning in 2021. The annual increases would cost the city roughly $18,000.
City Manager Michael Gray said council will vote at its Feb. 8 meeting to approve the 2% garbage rate increase. He said residential customers can expect to see the increase on their next quarterly billing cycle.
“This (2% increase) would offset those costs for the increase in the contract,” Gray said at council’s Dec. 28 meeting.
Council in January 2019 approved a five-year contract with Republic, which increased rates by 26% the first year, but stayed level in 2020.
The 2% increase will raise the quarterly rate for residents who place their garbage in trash bags to $67.32 from $66, Gray said. Rates will bump to $82.62 from $81 for residents who place their trash in wheeled “toter” containers.
The amendment also includes a new $75 fee for land disturbances per application for plan review to comply with a stormwater management ordinance that was approved recently as part of the Westmoreland County Integrated Water Resource Plan of 2020.
Gray previously said this fee covers new land developments for small projects from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet, and land disturbance over 10,000 square feet.
The fee covers costs the city incurs administratively by preparing and reviewing plans with Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. and Westmoreland Conservation District for any new development.
In other business, council on Monday voted to authorize Public Works Director Scott Wajdic to advertise for the position of heavy equipment operator and mechanic at the city’s public works department, as Gray said two employees are expected to retire in March.
Officials hope to fill the positions before the two employees retire so that the new hires can be trained.
“We would like to attempt to do that, although we want to be careful it doesn’t create additional expenses to the city and the taxpayers,” Gray said.
The city is also looking to finalize a cooperative agreement with Derry Borough for a joint code and zoning enforcement officer. Council on Dec. 14 voted to authorize Gray to advertise for the position, and the city is currently accepting applicants.
Gray said he met recently with Derry Borough officials who are “very interested in moving ahead, as we are.”
He said a draft will be presented to council for its Jan. 25 meeting.
“We are looking forward to working with them on this agreement,” Gray added.
The Latrobe Police Department is also seeking applicants to replace two vacant positions due to retirement, which the deadline to apply extended to Jan. 15.
Council on Monday also approved a resolution appointing DeBlasio & DeBlasio Associates to conduct financial audits the one-year period ending Dec. 31, 2020. The city plans to seek proposals for the following year.
An ordinance was also approved to remove two handicap parking spaces located in front of St. Joseph Social Club at 112 River Ave., in addition to extending the city’s declaration of emergency until Feb. 8.
In his report, Wajdic said traffic light work continues on Ligonier and Depot streets. He said within two weeks, “They’ll get new lights up at Ligonier and Main streets, then finish concrete work on corners.”
Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile said the volunteer fire department plans on organizing another treat delivery with Santa Claus next year to make it an annual event. Although he said, “We will need more treat bags,” following after a sizable showing for the Dec. 19 event.
Gray also said city officials will try to meet with City Brewing Company to “see if they can assist the city with any additional signage” to assist delivery drivers in residential areas and to “see if the brewery has any suggestions to help with carriers coming into the plants.”
Councilman Jim Kelley suggested updating the city’s website with information for drivers to access the latest routes in Latrobe.
