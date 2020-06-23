City of Latrobe officials made it clear on Monday: No dogs are permitted at Legion-Keener Park.
After weeks of discussion between city council and the Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation commission regarding the enforcement of a long-established ordinance prohibiting pets at the park, city officials want to help make residents more aware of the policy.
Latrobe-GLSD Director Craig Shevchik addressed council at Monday’s meeting and answered questions relating to the policy.
The ordinance provides that Latrobe-GLSD staff and the Latrobe Police Department are responsible for enforcing the ordinance — which also prohibits alcohol and smoking.
City police are solely able to issue citations, while the parks and recreation commission may eject offenders from the park, or deny them permits to use park facilities.
While the ordinance has been in place for a few decades, it has been a hot topic for city officials as an uptick in dog-walkers at Legion-Keener has occurred since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“The majority of complaints that we get are because of the dogs that are on the path,” Shevchik said.
Council member Ralph Jenko asked Shevchik, “What’s the issue with dogs (at Legion-Keener)?”
The Latrobe-GLSD director replied, “My issue is the safety of the users of the path,” — such as joggers, bikers or people walking with strollers.
Additionally, Shevchik said dog-walking may lead to pet waste along the Legion-Keener trail, which is a contributing factor in upholding the policy.
He noted that residents are permitted to walk their dogs along Creekside Park, Lincoln Avenue Trails or downtown, where pet waste stations are available.
Some parts of the path at Legion-Keener are 6-feet wide, Shevchik says, whereas the Lincoln Avenue Trail has a 10-foot-wide path.
“That was built with dogs and different users in mind,” Shevchik said of the Lincoln trail. “...We knew that this town needed a place to walk dogs.”
Shevchik noted that the Creekside trail is roughly 8-feet wide.
One council member suggested designating areas of Legion-Keener to allow pets in certain parts of the park. However, Shevchik was leery that park-goers would not follow the rules.
“If you start designating certain areas, I think that creates more confusion for the public,” he said. “...We are just trying to make the public aware, so that the person that is down there jogging or walking a stroller has a safe place to do that.”
To help enforce the policy, Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman says officers will patrol Legion-Keener, when available.
If city police notice a dog-walker while on patrol at the park, Sleasman says officers will first “educate them and let them know they will be cited if they’re seen there again with a dog.”
Both Shevchik and Sleasman want to avoid issuing citations by first giving residents a warning.
If a citation is issued for violating the dog-walking ordinance, Sleasman says it could lead to a trespassing citation “if they come back to the park.”
“It opens up a can of worms if we start citing people,” the police chief added.
City officials discussed adding signs — or replacing old ones — along the trial to notify residents of the “no pets” policy.
Some signs currently along the trail are damaged, or have lettering that is deteriorating.
“The parks and rec department has no problem putting more signs up,” Shevchik said.
He noted that other municipalities have similar “no pet” ordinances in place for their parks.
“This isn’t unique to our community,” he said. “It’s not a new thing.”
Latrobe-GLSD maintains and operates Legion-Keener Park, which is owned by the Latrobe Foundation.
Also at Monday’s agenda meeting, council discussed a number of items for future voting meetings, including:
- Extending the city’s emergency declaration to Aug. 10;
- An ordinance increasing the indebtedness for the city’s capital line of credit. City Manager Michael Gray said the city’s public works department is looking to purchase a new excavator through a lease.
- A telecommunication device ordinance, which would allow council members and the public to continue attending meetings remotely. Council cited an increase in remote participation at public meetings.
- Solicitor John Greiner says such an ordinance would be in compliance with the Sunshine Act, stating, “Council members can participate remotely, as long as they can hear everyone at the meeting, and everyone else at the meeting can hear them.”
- Greiner will prepare an ordinance to be considered for approval at the July meeting.
- A resolution approving the lowest bidder for the 2020 Hot Mix Paving Contract. Funding will come from the city’s liquid fuels monies that are allocated for paving and infrastructure repairs.
- Paving will take place at Railroad Street, from Ligonier to Jefferson Street; Sylvan Avenue between Brinker Avenue and Main Street; Walnut Street from the 700 block of Lincoln; Derry Street from 508 to 100 feet of the stop sign of Miller Street; Washing Street from Alexander Street to Bluff Lane; and three intersections near Latrobe Hospital: West Second Avenue and Barbara Road; West First Avenue and Joanne Drive; Carolyn Avenue and Joanne Drive — all three “have been plagued over the years with water issues,” Gray said.
- Work will include repairing those issues prior to paving.
- A motion to vacate a portion of Jefferson Street and alley next to City Brewing Company. Officials say the City Brewing Company sent a letter to the city requesting that it vacate a portion of the street for potential expansion. Gray said he will gather more information from the brewing company ahead of the July meeting.
