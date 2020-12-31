Latrobe officers hand out gift cards, not tickets, thanks to community donor

Motorists who get pulled over by blue and red flashing lights might expect the ensuing encounter with a police officer to result in an expensive ticket.
But officers from the Latrobe Police Department last week were handing out something sure to put a smile on any driver’s face: A $50 Shop ‘n Save gift card, thanks to a generous community donor.
How’s that for a Christmas gift?
Chief John Sleasman said he purchased 50 gift cards for $2,500 through a donation from Dr. Anita Bigo, a chiropractor from Latrobe. The gift cards were distributed last week in a variety of ways, Sleasman said.
“We got a lot of emotional responses from the community. It was just wonderful for us to be able to provide that, obviously with the help of Dr. Bigo,” he said.
A popular video shared on Facebook showed officer Zachary Lukon initiating a traffic stop for a minor violation.
But instead of handing the woman a $150 ticket, he gives her a Shop ‘n Save gift card prompting her to respond, “Are you serious? Thank you!”
“It was just an overwhelming, wonderful positive response from the community. They really needed it,” Sleasman said.
Bigo reached out to Mayor Rosie Wolford a couple days before Christmas, wanting to make a donation to provide food to families in need during the holiday period.
“I said, do what you need to do with it. Make sure it gets out, though,” Bigo said. “It was a good thing. I think we fed a lot of people for the holidays.”
Wolford then got in touch with Sleasman to arrange for the police department to purchase the gift cards and distribute them.
“I think it was a great opportunity to help people in times of need, and also a really good opportunity for our police to do some community activism that was a positive thing,” Wolford said.
Bigo had previously donated money for the Latrobe Police Department to purchase its first K-9 dog, Rocky, several years ago.
“She’s extremely generous,” Sleasman said.
The Latrobe chiropractor wanted to make sure local families don’t go hungry this holiday season.
“Every night, you saw lines of people waiting for food, and no money to buy children’s gifts and everything for the holidays,” she said. “The Lord’s been kind to me in all these years of my professional work, and I thought it would be a good time to lay out some money for them.”
Officers also distributed gift cards to shoppers at the Shop ‘n Save in Latrobe. Others were handed out during traffic stops for minor offenses such as rolling through a stop sign or a yellow light — which for offenders resulted in a verbal warning and $50 gift card, Sleasman said.
