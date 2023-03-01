Latrobe will soon have a nighttime event to showcase some of the city’s merchants.
Speaking Monday at Latrobe City Council’s agenda work session, Jodie Edmiston, who co-owns Green Goddess along Depot Street with her daughter, shared initial plans for Latrobe Night Market.
The market would feature a wide range of unique products offered by downtown Latrobe merchants. As a prerequisite, a business will need to offer goods that are “75% or more made products,” Edmiston said.
“Looking at similar events in Ligonier and Greensburg, you have people who offer baked goods,” Edmiston said, citing one example. “For our business, we recycle used beer, wine and whiskey bottles into all natural candles. So our stuff is 75%. You have people who make tumblers, they do different things, so there won’t be any advertising as far as companies trying to get business; it’ll be small businesses.”
Edmiston, who also runs a daycare business along 2nd Avenue, said she has been “a part of Latrobe for a really long time” and hopes to continue to enhance the community.
“Now that we own a shop in the city limits, we’ve been thinking of ways to bring more people into town to see how beautiful it is and what we all have to offer,” Edmiston said. “There are other cities that do it, and it’s really good for them. I took some time and looked at the nights that would be best for us, spoke with some merchants and the Chamber, and came up with the third Wednesday of each month, depending if it’s a winter month or summer month.”
The event would typically run from 5:30-8 p.m. As the days grow longer in the spring and summertime, Latrobe Night Market could stretch until 9 p.m.
Initial discussions have covered using multiple parking lots but not shutting down any streets in the city.
“The last conversation that we had, it was the parking lot across the street (at the intersection of Main and Jefferson streets), then the lot behind Green Goddess at 315 Depot St., that lot between the Frontier Club and our business, on our end of the lot, we would use those spaces,” Edmiston said. “The point of it is to bring more people into town and get them using our merchants. It would be a great event for the city and anyone involved.”
If plans reach fruition, the overall goal would have the market run on the third Wednesday of each month from April to December.
Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels mentioned attending a similar event in Greensburg that attracted a large crowd.
“I was shocked myself,” Edmiston said. “People go shopping at these events, and they don’t care about the weather, they go.”
While Edmiston said planners hope to start out small, she has heard a lot of interest in the nighttime event.
“The merchants are onboard and a lot of people have messaged me wanting to be a part of it,” she said. “What I’ll be looking for is what you see at most other places, including products that people are interested in. They’re going to be made, and the vendors should have a nice social media presence because we want Latrobe to be advertised and we want people to see.”
Rather than bring in food trucks and vendors, Edmiston said she first wants to see if downtown restaurants in Latrobe will be open and have a presence at the event.
“I want to give that spot to them first, not bring in food vendors who will take from their business,” Edmiston said. “I think it’s a great thing for the city. I think a lot of people don’t realize how much is down here. It’s not about Green Goddess, it’s truly about the other merchants and the people of this city. It’ll be a nice asset to the community.”
