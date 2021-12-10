Latrobe native to perform at SVC's Music at Midday

St. Vincent College’s final installment of Music at Midday for this semester will take place at noon Friday, Dec. 10, in the Verostko Center for the Arts on the second floor of the Dale P. Latimer Library and will feature guitarist Jeremy Frantz.
An adjunct faculty member within the College’s Department of Fine Arts, Frantz is a seasoned instrumentalist and solo vocalist who has performed for audiences throughout the Mid-Atlantic as part of Skyline City Big Band. Friday’s concert, Carols by Guitar, will feature a host of holiday standards.
Based in Pittsburgh, Frantz has been performing as both a guitarist and vocalist regionally and nationally for over 20 years. A native of Latrobe, he received his Bachelor of Arts in jazz guitar and his master’s in guitar performance from Duquesne University where he studied with Mark Koch, Tim Bedner, Tom Kikta, and Pittsburgh jazz legend Joe Negri. In addition to St. Vincent, Frantz is currently an adjunct professor at Geneva College in Beaver Falls and serves as worship leader and facilitator for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of South Hills.
In recent years, he has been touring nationally as lead vocalist and guitarist with the acoustic “hot club” jazz band Occidental Gypsy, appearing in concerts, clubs, and Django fests from coast to coast. He is currently a member of the vocal cast and guitarist for Latshaw Productions’ Christmas Spectacular.
A collaboration between the St. Vincent College Concert Series and the Verostko Center for the Arts, Music at Midday is a monthly concert featuring regional musical talent representative of a variety of musical genres. Listen live at the center or stream online at www.Facebook.com/saintvincentcollege.
