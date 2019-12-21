Greater Latrobe graduate Dr. Kevin Guskiewicz is a big believer in never forgetting where you come from.
He talked about that last Sunday in his first official commencement address as chancellor of the University of North Carolina.
Guskiewicz, a 1984 Greater Latrobe graduate, was named 12th chancellor and 30th chief executive officer of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Dec. 13.
“Latrobe has always been a special place to me and I still enjoy getting back home to visit,” Guskiewicz said.
Guskiewicz has served as the interim chancellor at UNC-Chapel Hill since he was appointed to the position on Feb. 6. He was selected as chancellor among two final candidates for the position and brought a little bit of Latrobe with him to Sunday’s commencement address.
“I talked about going out and becoming a hero for your hometown,” Guskiewicz said. “I’m not suggesting I am, but I talked about Mr. Rogers, one of my hometown heroes, which was very timely with the movie that’s out.”
Guskiewicz called on students, urging them to be heroes and respond to the world’s challenges.
“I talked about (Mr. Rogers’) values and what he stood for in terms of humility, being a servant leader, being kind and helping people,” Guskiewicz said. “I talked to the graduates about going out into the world and trying to make the problems of others your own problems.
“I quoted Fred Rogers, it’s one of my favorite quotes, and it basically says, ‘Don’t say that it’s not your issue, or it’s not my problem. Go out and make it your problem.’”
Guskiewicz has been a member of the UNC faculty since 1995.
“This is an incredible honor,” Guskiewicz said. “I’ve been at Carolina for almost 25 years now, and I never imagined back in 1995 when I arrived as a faculty member that I would end up leading the university.”
Guskiewicz was selected as chancellor, and one of two finalists for the position, chosen by a 20-member search committee, which included students, faculty, staff, alumni, trustees and community members.
“It’s really special because there was a search process that says at the end of the day, the faculty, board of trustees, staff and students had the confidence in me to carry us forward into the future,” Guskiewicz said. “It’s the next chapter of what I believe to be one of the greatest public research universities in the world.”
Guskiewicz said that UNC’s new strategic plan, “Carolina Next: Innovations for Public Good,” outlines a roadmap for the university’s priorities moving forward.
“We’re passionately public,” Guskiewicz said. “Everything we do is serving not only the people of North Carolina, but the nation and the world. All of our research has some component of trying to improve human kind. It’s always trying to improve society.”
Guskiewicz is a nationally recognized expert on sports-related concussions and he’s the co-director of the Matthew Gfeller Sport-Related Traumatic Brain Injury Research Center.
Guskiewicz, a Kenan distinguished professor of exercise and sport science, maintains an active research portfolio and is the principal or co-principal investigator on three active research grants totaling more than $20 million. His groundbreaking work has garnered numerous awards and has influenced concussion guidelines in the National Football League and NCAA.
“My concussion research was focused on trying to improve safety and sport,” Guskiewicz said. “I’m a big fan of keeping athletes physically active and moving forward. I do believe there are similarities in terms of the mission behind my research and the mission of the University of North Carolina.”
In 2011, Guskiewicz received the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship — often called a “genius grant” — for his innovative work on the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of sport-related concussions. Two years later, Time magazine named Guskiewicz a “Game Changer” one of 18 innovators and problem-solvers who are inspiring change in America.
As chancellor, Guskiewicz wants to carry out his work in the same way he conducts his concussion research.
“It’s very hypothesis driven,” Guskiewicz said. “You have to have an idea in place, a method, and advance that idea or question that you’re asking. I’ve told people that we have to be bold and ask important questions that will help advance the university.
“I really believe in being strategic, bold and student-focused. That’s how I’ve led and that’s how I’ve conducted my concussion research.”
Guskiewicz earned a bachelor’s of science in athletic training from West Chester University, a master’s of science in exercise physiology and athletic training from the University of Pittsburgh and a Ph.D. in sports medicine from the University of Virginia. He was once a graduate student athletic trainer with the Steelers.
Prior to his appointment as interim chancellor, Guskiewicz served as dean of the College of Arts & Sciences — Carolina’s largest academic institution — since January 2016.
With more than 16,000 undergraduate students and 2,500 graduate students, Guskiewicz made interdisciplinary teaching and research a cornerstone of his tenure. He revamped the general education curriculum and championed the use of high-structure active learning techniques, making Carolina a national leader in implementing these highly effective educational strategies.
Before becoming dean, Guskiewicz was a senior associate dean for the natural sciences and chair of the Department of Exercise and Sport Science.
Despite being name chancellor, Guskiewicz remains involved in concussion research.
“We’re continuing that work,” Guskiewicz said. “Part of that is building a team that’s in place and can carry on that work even in my absence. I’m not at the research center nearly as much as I used to be because I’m leading the university, but we are still giving back in that realm and I hope to always be involved in concussion work.
“I still think there’s a lot of unanswered questions that we need to figure out and I’m committed to making sure that Carolina remains a leader in that work.”
Guskiewicz lives in Chapel Hill with his wife Amy and children Jacob, Nathan, Adam and Tessa. His oldest son, Jacob, graduated from UNC Greensboro with a degree in exercise and sports science, while Nathan’s major is biomedical engineering. His son Adam is studying economics and statistics and his daughter Tessa is in middle school.
His parents, Denny and Carolyn, still live in Latrobe.
“Naturally, we’re very proud of him,” Denny Guskiewicz said. “He’s always been the type that when he sets his mind to doing something, he’s been pretty fortunate and successful. He’s doing a good job.”
Guskiewicz, who still has many friends and family in Latrobe, frequently returns to his hometown. He brings his family to Latrobe every Thanksgiving, not only for dinner at his parents’ house with his sisters and their families, but also to run in the Turkey Trot.
“He still keeps in touch with a lot of buddies that he graduated with,” Denny Guskiewicz said. “They’re all spread out, but they keep in touch, and that’s good to see because that usually becomes harder as the years go on. He hung around with a good group.”
This past Thanksgiving, Kevin Guskiewicz and his family entertained his parents, two sisters — Lesley and Melissa — and their families in North Carolina.
“Normally, we’re in Latrobe, but this past year we were in Chapel Hill,” Denny Guskiewicz said. “There were about 18 of us with nine grandchildren.”
Guskiewicz calls Chapel Hill home, but he still keeps Latrobe close and he’s anticipating a return to his hometown in early 2020.
“We don’t get up there often enough,” Kevin Guskiewicz said. “It’s probably been eight or nine months and counting, so we’re planning to get up there early in the new year.”
He played baseball in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League and was a member of the Greater Latrobe football and tennis teams. Guskiewicz first discovered his passion as a student athletic trainer at Greater Latrobe, taping ankles and taking care of athletes after attending a week-long instructional course at Penn State University.
That eventually led him to becoming chancellor at the University of North Carolina.
“He’s determined and he does well,” Denny Guskiewicz said. “He’s had different opportunities to go elsewhere, but he loves the concussion research and he loves it in Chapel Hill. I don’t think they’ll ever move from down there. We’ve backed him the whole time.”
