Who wears short shorts?
According to the New Jersey band, The Royal Teens, “We wear short shorts, we like short shorts,” and to not be confused with any other kind of shorts, “They’re such short shorts.”
The lyrics to the 1958 hit single didn’t get any deeper than that.
The company that makes Nair depilatory in 1970 used that song in a commercial promoting hairless legs. The short shorts trend returned a decade later and they were seen on celebrities and anyone else who could wear them well.
Grant Nestor liked short shorts so much that he found them online and mused in 2015 that if someone didn’t start making them again, he was going to do it himself.
That’s what he did two years later.
He and his wife, Latrobe native Sarah Kuzusko Nestor, are co-owners of Hammies Shorts, a side business that grew so well that last year they quit their day jobs to expand.
Sarah graduated from Greater Latrobe High School in 2004, then majored in liberal arts with a minor in political science at St. Vincent College. She received her masters degree in elementary education at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California. Her husband, a native of California, is a computer programmer. They live in Santa Barbara.
“The name Hammies is a tribute to Hammonds Beach, where a lot of surfers go, and we are both surfers,” she said. “When you say, ‘I’ll meet you at Hammies,’ that refers to Hammonds Beach.”
The company’s mission is to “bring back the good old vibes” of a past generation. The slogan is “These shorts are your mom and dad’s shorts.” Or back in the ’50s and ’60s, maybe your grandparents’ shorts.
“I saw photographs of my dad and uncles and other family members wearing them,” Sarah said.
They based their pattern on the design of retro short shorts and chose corduroy fabric, which was typical of what people used to wear.
“We were living in Venice (California) at the time,” Grant said. “I was doing software consulting, and Sarah was teaching first grade. I started making day trips to downtown Los Angeles to visit factories, fabric and trim suppliers and dye houses. After six months of development, the first batch of Hammies arrived.”
The shorts caught on with mostly young people, especially roller skaters.
“I grew up roller blading and going to the skating rink in Latrobe every Friday and Saturday and attending skate hops,” Sarah said. “Grant and I surf and ski and snowboard, so we thought it wouldn’t be difficult to get into skating because so many of our customers are roller skaters. It was a great opportunity to show our shorts and we ended up loving it.”
The couple got married in July of 2019. Around that same time Hammies was doing so well that they quit their jobs to put in a full-time effort to developing their company.
“This wasn’t what we planned to do with our lives, but it just took off,” Sarah said.
Last summer they embarked on what they called their Hammies Honeymoon and expected to make a six-month trip around the world, all the while running their company remotely.
“We were on a tiny island in Indonesia when COVID-19 escalated to global proportions and we made the difficult decision to end our trip three months early and return to California,” Grant said.
Because of increased sales, they moved production out of Orange County to a factory in China.
“Our goal is to bring production back to the United States once we increase our line,” Sarah said. “In December we’ll be coming out with cabana shirts and terry cloth rompers, which are both staple pieces of the 1970s.”
Customers are in more than 13 countries, including Australia (the second biggest market), Russia and the Netherlands.
“You would be surprised at the people who are wearing Hammies,” Sarah said. “We just got a phone call from one of our customers who is 76 years old. He was remembering wearing them in his younger days. We’re hoping that Hammies are not just a fad, but a statement of times when things seemed to be a little less serious and a little more fun. We just want people to have fun wearing Hammies.”
Find Hammies on Facebook, or at hammiesshorts.com.
