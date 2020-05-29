Beginning on June 8, the City of Latrobe Municipal Building will be open to he public.
As part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order, the city will be adhering to strict CDC guidelines on social distancing. Anyone wishing to come to the building to conduct business at State Representative Joseph Petrarca’s office, the Code Enforcement Department or the Administration Department will be required to wear a mask. No access into the building will be allowed without a mask on.
Furthermore, instructions will be posted on the door prior to entering the building on where to stage, as only two people will be allowed in the “lobby” area at any given time. Once someone exits the building, the next person in line will be allowed to enter the lobby.
The Latrobe City Council meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 8 will be open to the public. As stated, CDC Guidelines will be strictly adhered to. Masks will be required to be worn for anyone wishing to attend. Also, the maximum number of attendees will be limited to 25 including council and department heads. Once the maximum capacity is reached, the city will be required per the governor’s order to prohibit anyone else from attending the meeting.
Any questions can be directed to City Manager Michael Gray at 724-539-8548, ext. 17.
