The City of Latrobe Municipal Building was closed for a portion of the day Thursday after a possible exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19).
City manager Michael Gray said in an email that the building was temporarily closed “for precautionary reasons to disinfect.” He added that the building will reopen Friday, Oct. 16, for normal business hours.
Gray said an individual, whose name was not provided, was in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, (and) will be tested for the virus and will quarantine until test results are completed.
Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission’s monthly meeting was moved to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, because of the building closure.
