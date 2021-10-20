Progress is being made on a 4.3-million gallon equalization tank project aiming to prevent sewage overflows into the Loyalhanna Creek, engineer Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. told the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) board at its meeting Tuesday.
Gera said West Penn Power is working to get power to the tank site, while the project contractor is moving forward with backfill work, with fencing installation to follow.
Other work tied to the Monastery Run interceptor recently received a permit, Gera said. The interceptor project calls for increasing the size of pipes of a roughly 900-foot stretch of sewer line, in addition to constructing several new manholes from Monastery Run to Lloyd Avenue Extension.
LMA Manager Terri Hauser said a bid opening for the interceptor-related project is scheduled for Nov. 4. Both the equalization tank and interceptor projects are part of the final segment of the Act 537 consent order agreement.
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting:
- Hauser said the authority will provide water and wastewater draft budgets to board members next month, with the expectation of approving the budget at December’s meeting;
- The board approved wastewater department capital payments of $77,760 to Kukurin Contracting for a bar screen replacement project and payments totaling $4,400.50 to Gibson-Thomas for bar screen replacement work, interceptor stabilization repairs and a corrective action plan;
- The board approved wastewater department construction payments of $130,625 for equalization tank work, $22,017.50 to Gibson-Thomas for equalization tank work, and a total of $1,581.30 to Meyer Darragh related to equalization tank and Monestary Run projects;
- An invoice of $2,257.30 to solicitor Lee Demosky related to wastewater department business;
- The board held an executive session regarding litigation.
