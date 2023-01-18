Latrobe Municipal Authority on Tuesday held its first public discussion on possible implementation of a grease trap ordinance to help curb continued abuse of its wastewater lines.
Board member Carl “Skip” Bollinger, who typically attends Latrobe City Council meetings, was invited by solicitor Lee Demosky to attend council’s Monday evening agenda meeting to discuss the grease trap regulations.
“I’ll be discussing an amendment to the ordinance that’s on the books in the city’s code,” said Demosky, who serves as solicitor for the city and LMA.
While LMA would seek to be the enforcer of such an ordinance in Latrobe, enforcement, or lack thereof, in Unity Township and Derry Township would be decided by those respective municipalities’ elected officials.
“How do you propose to have some level of consistency between the municipalities?” asked LMA board member Neal Fenton. “If it’s a commercial establishment in Latrobe, if the LMA works with the city of Latrobe in some way and makes whatever move, at best it will be inconsistent, at worst it will be putting establishments in the city of Latrobe at a disadvantage if other municipalities are not going to enforce or have any level of consistency.”
Demosky said the first step in the process is to gauge Latrobe City Council’s interest and input in the initiatives.
“Then my thought would be to reach out to the other entities and see if they have an appetite to basically be uniform across the LMA service area for enforcement,” Demosky said.
Fenton told the board his initial reaction is that Unity Township would not be agreeable in giving the LMA enforcement rights.
“Hypothetically, with a matter of consistency, just to say ‘We have an ordinance, all sewage bills of these particular establishments (businesses dealing with grease) right off the bat will get a surcharge, whatever number you have, and that’ll give (businesses) incentive to say ‘I’m going to absorb that charge’ or ‘I’m going to show you differently…here’s my invoices, here’s my infrastructure, whatever,’” Fenton said. “Is that hypothetical even reasonable?”
Demosky said he hadn’t considered a surcharge, and was instead focused on the LMA being named an enforcement entity.
“With a number, you could come to a level of consistency very quickly,” Fenton said. “Otherwise, I don’t see how you can get to a level of consistency.”
Bollinger said the municipal authority must quickly act before conditions worsen.
“We have to do something,” Bollinger said. “Our main problem is the Nine Mile Run (from Unity Township) and Josephine Street, which comes from Derry Township.”
While officials on Tuesday said first starting with enforcement in Latrobe would help set a positive example, Fenton said it doesn’t immediately address the problem.
“By making things difficult on establishments in the city of Latrobe with a grease trap ordinance, it isn’t going to help you with those two situations,” Fenton said. “I’m not in favor of just doing something for the sake of doing something to say we did something when it isn’t going to solve the problem.”
Mark Gera, an engineer with Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co., expanded the issue further, pointing out that most existing establishments’ only option is an under-the-sink grease trap.
“Those can only handle so much grease,” Gera said. “Then you have things like schools, things like that where physically, where are you going to put a grease trap? If you’re building something new, OK.”
It was suggested at the meeting that the price range of such a surcharge be “ridiculous” so that businesses want to install some sort of grease trap.
“You have areas in Unity Township that are not (maintaining grease traps) and they have an ordinance and they have enforced it,” Fenton said. “What makes you think us going to the city of Latrobe and creating a grease trap ordinance will change that? It’s not.”
Gera questioned staff on how often the meter is being cleaned on Nine Mile, and the costs associated with that, but those figures were unclear Tuesday.
“If you can’t get rid of the establishment, and they’re not going to do their homework, then the surcharge would be such that whatever you have to do on a regular periodic basis in terms of maintenance, man-hours, to cover that, and more because you don’t exactly know the damage being done,” Fenton said. “Right away out of the gate, with a surcharge, you could care less about if the other municipalities are enforcing it, because all those establishments would be identified and boom, surcharge. That money coming in could cover our maintenance.”
Gera suggested such a surcharge could be based on volume of discharge “or something based on their water use,” he said.
“I’m not opposed to going to the city of Latrobe and tightening it up, but it’s the inconsistencies that will be a problem,” Fenton said. “Why should the city of Latrobe have things tightened up there and those establishments are at a disadvantage when everybody else are renegades? I’m not opposed to going to the city of Latrobe and doing it, but I don’t think it’ll come anywhere near solving the real problems.”
The purpose of the discussion, according to Ellen Keefe, who serves as LMA chairperson and Derry Township Municipal Authority secretary, is to acknowledge the problem and find an agreeable solution.
“The LMA has known – and every sewage authority knows – that it’s a problem,” Keefe said. “You’re absolutely right, no sewage authority nationwide wants to be the political bad guy to take this on. So grease in the sewage system is a problem everywhere, not just here. But, that being said, the Latrobe Municipal Authority has to start somewhere. There’s no way we’re going to get…we’re probably not ever going to get authority from Unity Township or Derry Township to do anything with the establishments.
“We are requesting authority from the city of Latrobe, and so we’ll start with the city of Latrobe and address the problems in the city. It will no doubt do some good and some impact, granted there would be a bigger impact coming from Unity (Township) and Derry (Township), but right now chances are that Derry (Township) and Unity (Township) think ‘Well, Latrobe is never going to do anything so I’m not going to do anything about it.’ We’ll deal with what we have control over. Asking them (Derry and Unity townships) for fees? I don’t think so. We don’t have the ability to do anything with Derry (Township) and Unity (Township), so we’ll do what we can right now.”
In exploring the surcharge avenue, officials discussed possible ways of identifying the problem establishments.
“If you can get those establishments in those two municipalities and identity them, I’m saying we come up with a consistent fee structure that says ‘Here’s the problem with grease traps,’ and then the establishment in Derry (Township) can say ‘Hey, here’s a picture of my grease trap, here’s my invoices and payables to take the grease.’ OK, good, you’re off the hook,” Fenton said. “You’re sending the invoice just like you do to UTMA (Unity Township Municipal Authority) for volume, you send invoices that shows how you come up with the charge. Here’s what it is because with these establishments, until they can prove otherwise, we have to take the grease out.”
Keefe said that ideally, if engineers could identify the grease in the main lines and “establish it to a point where a lot of it’s coming in” from neighboring municipalities, respective municipal authorities could possibly be billed.
“Is there a way to get those identified points? The issues with the grease and quantify that?” Keefe asked. “The reason is, for example, Derry Township insists that they don’t have a grease problem…they swear they don’t have a grease problem. We have to identify where the grease is coming into our system from the respective municipalities. It’s only by being able to quantify that number and show them that there’s a problem that they may start paying attention to it. Because right now, Derry (Township) doesn’t.”
In addition to discussing the issue for months, Fenton said there is photographic evidence that there’s a problem.
Unless things change or problem areas continue to be constantly cleaned, Gera said operational problems will begin to surface.
“We have to implement some kind of control in the city. We really have no control in what’s going on in Derry (Township) and Unity (Township), but in the meantime we have to start somewhere,” Keefe said. “We can continue working on a committee level to try to come up with some kind of proposal for a fee or surcharge, whatever you want to call it, for the other municipal authorities. I think that’s going to be a hard sell in Derry (Township), and I’m assuming it’s going to be a hard sell in Unity (Township).
“Unless the city has an ordinance and a mechanism to take care of it in the city, the other two are going to continue to be a problem. With DTMA, they said they don’t have a problem. With my LMA hat on, it’s our responsibility to take care of these lines.”
Fenton quickly interjected, asking for clarification that Keefe said DTMA does not have “a problem.”
“They claim they don’t,” Keefe said.
“That’s laughable,” Fenton replied.
“It is laughable,” Keefe said. “But the Latrobe Municipal Authority has a responsibility to take care of our lines. We have to start somewhere and this is somewhere to start. If we don’t start, no one else is going to take it seriously.”
LMA’s next meeting is scheduled 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe (Derry Township).
