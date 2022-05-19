The Latrobe Municipal Authority has seen increased operating costs within the past year, according to figures calculated for the first quarter of 2022.
“For purification systems, heating fuel at the filtration plant, that’s the propane that we use, you know how expensive fuel is right now,” said Manager Terri Hauser, speaking at Tuesday's monthly board meeting. “For the next two quarters we won’t be using much heating fuel.”
Members also discussed the increase in gas prices.
“We haven’t had to use more gas than we normally do but it’s up approximately $1,500 in one month,” Hauser said. “We’re going to see an increase on gas.”
Chemical costs have also increased but the authority is not close to running out of anything.
“We’ve been able to get most of our chemicals,” Hauser said, “but we are seeing increases.”
Debt service is on track but revenue for the quarter (roughly $112,000) for the water department “is down a little bit, but we still made money,” according to Hauser.
Historically, the first quarter of the year pales in comparison to the summer months when water usage is higher.
“Water usage isn’t as high as what you typically see in the summer months,” Hauser said. “On the water side of things, we do have some money out there to do some additional projects. The basin issue at the filtration plant, we have applied for a grant to try to get some help to do that project.
“Everything is slightly down – residential, commercial, industrial – and again this quarter isn’t typically our biggest quarter because it is January, February and March.”
Authority members are also considering obtaining cybersecurity insurance.
“One good thing that we learned, we do not keep people’s personal identification here,” Hauser said when discussing possible security liabilities. “We have no Social Security numbers of customers, no drivers license, no birthdate. Nothing in our computer system could be taken by someone and breach their personal identification.
“We have a backup every day, so anything that happens today is backed up so that if we would lose something and the computer system would all go down, we could go back just one day, so we don’t lose everything that we have.”
Possible hacking of the authority’s filtration and wastewater treatment plants appears to not be a concern.
“Our plants were something that we were worried about, wondering if someone could hack into them,” Hauser said. “The majority of it is manual and what’s on the computer, you can’t open and close things, you can’t dose a chemical or shut off the water supply, both the sewage plant and filtration.
“I’m not sure that cybersecurity is where the money would be best spent. We thought maybe beefing up security with what we have might be a better expense to the authority.”
Shiloh Service, an area IT company that contracts with the authority, has recommended a change to the email system.
“What we pay for our email now is not very expensive,” Hauser said. “We have talked to Shiloh (Service), our IT service that comes here and checks all our computers, and they’ve recommended a different email system.”
Authority board members voted to authorize Shiloh to conduct an audit to provide recommendations for cybersecurity upgrades.
Officials also discussed the recent storm earlier this month which damaged equipment on the roof of the wastewater treatment plant.
“We had a blower fan that started on the main roof of the sewage plant and it blew off the whole way across the roof and ended up in the parking lot,” Hauser said. “Thankfully it didn’t land on anybody and didn’t damage anything there, but it damaged the roof the whole way.”
In other business, the board approved:
- Invoice for $183,912.51 from the capital additions fund to Kukurin Contracting for siphon chamber screen replacement;
- Invoice for $7,248 from the capital additions fund to Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. for siphon chamber screen replacement;
- Invoice for $294 from the capital additions fund to Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. for interceptor stabilization repairs;
- Invoice for a total of $110,020.10 from the 2019 construction fund ($94,741.60 to Mele & Mele & Sons, and $15,278.50 to Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co.) for the equalization tank;
- Change order for Kukurin Contracting for an additional $26,038.51;
- Invoices for $190.14 and $101.70 for attorney Lee R. Demosky.
LMA’s next meeting is scheduled Tuesday, June 21 at 5 p.m. at 104 Guerrier Road, Latrobe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.