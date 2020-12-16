Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) customers will see their sewage rates increased next year.
The LMA board of directors at its meeting Tuesday voted to adopt the water and wastewater department budgets for 2021, including the sewage rate increases.
Effective April 1, the sewage usage rate per 1,000 gallons will increase from $2.50 to $3.00. The administration/operations fee will also raise from $6.50 to $7, at that time.
Additionally, the debt service fee for City of Latrobe customers will be bumped from $6 to $7.50, effective Jan. 1.
Mark Gera of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc. told the authority board that the rate increases are necessary to fund several wastewater department projects in the upcoming years, including a bar screen replacement and switchgear upgrades at the sewage treatment plant.
The current usage rate fee generates a 5% operating surplus, “which in my opinion is not adequate,” said Gera. “We usually recommend a 20% operating surplus and try to get as close as we can to it.”
An increase in usage rate from $2.50 per 1,000 gallons to $3 per 1,000 gallons will generate a 13.1% operating surplus, still shy of the recommended 20%. Another option was to raise the usage rate to $2.75 per 1,000 gallons, which would generate a 10.2% operating surplus.
The board of directors approved the 2021 wastewater budget — including the rate increases — by a 6 to 1 vote. LMA assistant treasurer Neal Fenton opposed.
“I would just rather do it as a step function and go to the $2.75 first before we go to $3,” Fenton said, referring to the sewage usage rate increase.
However, board chairperson Ellen Keefe said the rate increases were necessary.
“As much as everybody hates to raise rates, I think the finance committee was all in agreement that this was an absolutely necessary component of the budget going forward to keep the system operating well,” she said.
Both the water and wastewater department budgets were balanced, according to authority manager Terri Hauser.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affected revenues in both departments, Hauser said.
“We saw an increase in the residential uses (from people staying home from work/school),” Hauser said in an email to the Bulletin. “However, we also saw a decrease in our revenues from commercial/industrial users due to shutdowns.”
In other business, Gera provided an update on a number of LMA projects.
The sewer line replacement project underneath the Ligonier Street bridge, or “Brewery Bridge,” over the Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe is now complete, Gera said. That project replaced and strengthened the existing interceptor before the bridge is replaced this upcoming spring.
“We got lucky with the weather,” Gera said. “They did a good job.”
The board in August awarded a bid to Ligonier Construction for $228,000 to complete this project. On Tuesday, the board approved a $129,700 payment to Ligonier Construction.
Also, the mechanical bar screen replacement project at the sewage treatment plant is “complete and operational,” Gera said.
In November 2019, LMA accepted a bid of $415,514 from Export-based Kukurin Contracting Inc. to replace the mechanically cleaned bar screen at the authority’s wastewater treatment plant. LMA approved payment of a $22,919.85 invoice to Kukurin.
Contractor W. A. Petrakis of Export will begin working on the Monastery Run reconstruction project in January, Gera said. LMA awarded a $198,990 bid to W. A. Petrakis in August. The project calls for increasing the size of pipes of a roughly 900-foot stretch of sewer line, in addition to constructing several new manholes from Monastery Run to Lloyd Avenue Extension.
In other business, the authority board:
- Approved payments in the water department, including $2,220 to Gibson-Thomas and $548 to Meyer Darragh for downtown water line replacement work;
- Approved a renewal of general insurance for 2021 as prepared by Kattan-Feretti Insurance;
- Approved payments in the wastewater department of $1,045,708.79, for work Monastery Run reconstruction project and the 4.3-million gallon equalization tank project that is aiming to prevent sewage overflows into the Loyalhanna Creek;
- Approved payments in the wastewater department of $166,226.85, which includes the aforementioned payments to Kukurin Contracting for bar screen replacement and Ligonier Construction for the Brewery Bridge replacement project;
- Approved a change order for Ligonier Construction in the decrease amount of $1,550 for the Brewery Bridge sewer replacement project.
