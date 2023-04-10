The Latrobe Mini-Gardens began in 1993 – the brainchild of John Wandrisco, who had a mission to bring color to the industrious, gray city. Thirty years later, the co-coordinators and their team of volunteers are still going. They met Tuesday to discuss the future of the project.
Larry Miller, one of the co-coordinators with Dave Moffat, led the meeting, which was held at the Latrobe Art Center for volunteers and potential volunteers.
Back in 1993, Miller said the program had an agreement with the city to plant five beds of annuals, and now there are more than 60 beds in which volunteers plant annuals in the spring and tulips in the fall, along with sidewalk planters all along the downtown area.
Many volunteers are retirees and getting older. The need for volunteers is always a constant, but Miller said it’s becoming even more of a concern.
“I’d like to retire. We are looking for people to do some of the little things to tie the whole thing together.”
Miller said taking care of the beds is not a large time commitment – a couple of hours. The current team of volunteers come from all over the area, including Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Derry, Latrobe and Unity Township.
“It’s a very good group of people,” said Miller. “You take care of your garden – that’s your baby.”
However, Miller said the other volunteers are willing and able to step in if a volunteer is out of town or on vacation for a few days.
In addition for the need to attract new volunteers, Miller also called the meeting to discuss plans to make the project more manageable, including eliminating some of the outlying beds for the coming year (2024); making changes at some other beds, and asking maintenance staff at several locations to take over the watering at several beds.
Jim Okonak oversees the finances for the project, which is sustained by individual and community donations through the Latrobe Foundation. The annual appeal gets sent out in April and many community members donate funds in memory or in honor of people.
Right now, tulips are blooming in the beds, but soon volunteers will remove the tulips for sorting and drying. Once that is done, Miller said that’s when volunteers are really needed.
“Once dug up, it gets really intense,” said Miller. “This is when we really need some help.”
Volunteers are needed to set up tents in preparation for the arrival of annuals not only for the beds, but for the 80 planters that pepper the downtown. Help is also needed for delivering the annuals, tilling the beds, planting, watering and fertilizing the beds.
In addition, other duties during the summer include taking down and storing the tents after the beds are planted, cleaning, sorting and storing the tulips over the summer. Later, the tulip bulbs are bagged and sold at local farmers markets in Latrobe and Ligonier.
The design committee meets in July to discuss tulips, and again in August to discuss annuals and decide if any changes need to be made. In early fall, the beds will be cleaned of the annuals to prepare for tulip planting, so it is definitely a year-round effort.
Okonak has requested that the beds be reduced to about 50, which Miller said is definitely possible. However, Miller said whatever changes they make, it needs to be tactical because flowers are ordered so far ahead of time.
“We need a three- to five-year plan. We’re not going to accomplish this all in a month.”
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.