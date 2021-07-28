Latrobe police have charged a 27-year-old Latrobe man and a 34-year-old woman with selling fentanyl and heroin to a man who died of an overdose, according to court documents.
Zachary R. Dunlap was arraigned Monday on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy and delivery, manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance. He is lodged in the county prison on $75,000 bond.
Charges are pending against the woman, who was not identified by police.
According to the court documents, city officers were summoned to an apartment on Madison Avenue Jan. 8 for a report that 39-year-old Robert J. Verscharen had overdosed.
City Detective Sgt. Michael Wigand wrote that Verscharen was taken to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Toxicology reports showed a lethal level of fentanyl in his system, according to police.
A syringe, spoon and multiple stamp bags marked “Chucky” were confiscated by police from a coffee table in the apartment.
During the investigation, a witness reported that Verscharen appeared disoriented and was slurring his words before he collapsed on the floor. The witness told police that he did not notice the drug paraphernalia on the table until after Verscharen collapsed.
According to Wigand, the witness told him Verscharen had mentioned he had been with a woman who lives in the same apartment complex the day before and had purchased heroin from her.
After interviewing the woman, police discovered she had purchased the heroin from Dunlap, who had driven to the apartment and sold her the stamp bags, which she subsequently sold to Verscharen.
On Monday, police obtained an arrest warrant on identical charges for the Latrobe woman, but she has not been arrested yet, according to online court documents. Dunlap, however, was arrested on July 24, 2020, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia by Latrobe police and that case is still pending in court.
No attorney was listed in court documents for Dunlap.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dunlap before Magisterial District Judge Michael Mahady on Aug. 9.
