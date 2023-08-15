A Latrobe man recently won a big six-figure jackpot at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township.
Daniel Johnson recently won a jackpot of over $140,000 off a machine at Live! Casino Pittsburgh.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Latrobe man recently won a big six-figure jackpot at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township.
Daniel Johnson recently won a jackpot of over $140,000 off a machine at Live! Casino Pittsburgh.
According to the casino, he won $140,795 on the ”Huff n’ More Puff” machine when he hit the Grand Progressive, the bonus feature on the machine.
But, he’s not the only lucky one in the family. According to Johnson, his wife, Janice also won a car during a Mother’s Day promotion at the casino.
Johnson said he and his wife frequent the casino regularly and he actually sat down at the machine after his wife got up to use the restroom. He often will relieve her so she can get something to eat or go to the bathroom without losing her machine.
The excitement of the win wasn’t lost on management at the casino.
“It never fails to be exciting when a guest wins big at Live! Casino Pittsburgh,” said general manager Sean Sullivan. “We congratulate Mr. Johnson on his big win and can’t wait to see him again at Live! Casino.”
Although he knows that size jackpot would be perfect for paying bills or other necessities, he has an idea how they will spend it.
“We’ll probably blow it (at the casino),” joked Johnson.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.