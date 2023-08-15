Latrobe man wins jackpot

Daniel Johnson of Latrobe and his wife, Janice Johnson, celebrate winning the jackpot of $140,795, at Live! Casino with the help of casino guest services representative Stacey Losteter.

 PHOTO BY AMY FAUTH

A Latrobe man recently won a big six-figure jackpot at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township.

Daniel Johnson recently won a jackpot of over $140,000 off a machine at Live! Casino Pittsburgh.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

