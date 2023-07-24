A Latrobe man suffered injuries late Sunday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of Ligonier and Main streets in downtown Latrobe.
According to Latrobe fire Chief John Brasile, the pedestrian appeared to be walking from the vicinity of the Quatrini Rafferty building (816 Ligonier St.) toward Latrobe Art Center (819 Ligonier St.) when the accident occurred. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:43 p.m.
“It looks like (the pedestrian) wasn’t inside the crosswalk but you still have to have control of your vehicle,” Brasile said. “The gentleman had road rash and was skinned up but he was talking and alert.”
In addition to members of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, the Latrobe Police Department and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service also were dispatched to the scene.
Brasile said the pedestrian was transported via Mutual Aid to an undisclosed medical facility for treatment of injuries.
The chief said firefighters primarily assisted with traffic control before returning to the station at 4:11 p.m.
