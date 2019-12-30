A Latrobe man who pleaded guilty in October in three sexual assault cases involving children was sentenced Friday to spend 5 1/2 to 20 years in state prison.
Johnathan Rosario, 27, was ordered to spend seven years on probation following his prison term and must register for life as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.
Rosario in October entered a general guilty plea to all charges, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.
Prosecutors said the accuser in one of the cases has suffered from mental health issues since being assaulted, which her family blame on Rosario.
Rosario has been imprisoned since his arrest in April 2016.
State police accused Rosario of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl he met through Facebook and a 13-year-old girl he took to his apartment from a roller skating rink in Derry Township. He was charged in August 2016 in the third case, in which he was accused of having sexual contact with a minor in 2014.
